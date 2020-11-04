OBITUARY: Herschel Neal Lee

Herschel Neal Lee, age 93, of Brentwood, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 2, 2020. He was born in Rocky Fork, Tennessee to Callie Mae Coleman Lee and Preston Eve Lee. He served in the United States Air Force and Army during World War II and the Korean War.

In 1953 he married the love of his life, Helen Guggisberg. Helen was devoted to him throughout their lives together until his last days. In addition to Helen, he is survived by his sister, Peggy Lee White, his daughter Pamela (Doug) Grau, his son Gary (Cindy) Lee, two grandsons, Edward Lee (Ellie) Grau and Preston Douglas (Julie) Grau, granddaughter, Meredith Greer, and many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents, his brother John Austin Lee, Sr., his sisters Martha Lee Whitley and Louise Lee Jernigan, and his nephew, Phillip Eve Goodall.

He was loved by many neighbors, friends and kinfolk who looked in on him offering meals and rides to places he needed to go. Special thanks to neighbor Don Dansby, nephew John A. Lee, Jr., and dear friend Joe Locke.

His late-in-life grandsons brought him much joy and happiness. He and Helen were also named honorary grandparents of their neighborhood back when the street was filled with young kids who all came by for a ride in Mr. Herschel’s golf cart.

Herschel loved to make people laugh, old and young alike. He loved to tell a good story and he had many, many stories to tell.

A graveside service will take place Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. in Mapleview Cemetery.

