Intel & ViewSonic Partners with Brentwood Academy

After quickly moving to a distance learning platform as the pandemic began in March, Brentwood Academy’s academic and technology team started looking for a solution to help students learn from anywhere—in-person or remote. The answer? The installation of seventy, 65-inch ViewSonic myViewboards placed throughout campus, in each classroom, and in larger meeting spaces.

“This option allowed for leading, cutting edge, experiential, in-person learning, while simultaneously time granting the ability to nimbly shift at any moment to hybrid or complete virtual learning if necessary,” says Chris Allen, Brentwood Academy IT Director.

Brentwood Academy has remained open since August 18, when classes first began with only small groups of students and faculty needing to quarantine from time-to-time. They’ve been able to do so without interruption of classes, and through this innovative technology, some students have been able to participate in a normal class schedule from home.

BA parent, Amy Gower, shares, “Two of our girls were recently home with Covid and experienced first-hand what an amazing job Brentwood Academy did putting this technology in place. Our girls got to be “in school” with their peers while physically isolating at home. With the ViewBoards and cameras in each classroom, they got to see friends, answer teacher’s questions in real-time, and even participate in group work.”

Tech giant Intel took notice of the classroom innovation after ViewSonic chose Brentwood Academy for a case study on their hybrid learning model. Intel hired global marketing firm VMLY&R to document the use of the technology both in a home and classroom setting last month and released the tech video campaign this week.

“The my ViewBoard software combines everything we needed to teach under any circumstance,” said Jeff Bryant, Brentwood Academy Dean of Academics, who worked with Allen to develop the new system and is featured in the video.

“From the first time I saw it, I was impressed with the ability of the ViewSonic solution to provide interactivity between teachers and students at a really responsive rate and be adaptable to hybrid scenarios.”

The model’s dual camera set-up in the classroom allows teachers to flip the second camera to show the entire class during a discussion, enabling those participating from home or elsewhere to be fully involved.

With the rest of the 2020-2021 school year far from certain, Brentwood Academy is ready to deliver academic excellence in any foreseeable circumstance.