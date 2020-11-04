Franklin High Hosts Virtual Mistletoe Market

Franklin High’s annual Mistletoe Market will look different this year, but it’s still a one-stop-shop for holiday shopping.

Beginning November 6, the new virtual Mistletoe Market will feature all the usual vendors selling everything from holiday decor, gifts, boutique items and more. Shoppers will be able to order the items online through mid-December.

Items ordered on November 6-7 will be available for no-contact pickup at Franklin High on November 8. Any items purchased after that date may be delivered directly to the recipient.

Proceeds from the market will benefit the Franklin High Project Graduation, which goes toward helping seniors safely celebrate their graduation.

To browse items and make purchases beginning November 6, visit the FHS Mistletoe Market website.