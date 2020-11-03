2020 Presidential Election Results

Polls are now closed in many states across the country and presidential results are starting to trickle in. Donald Trump and Joe Biden are racing towards the 270 needed electoral votes.



*from ABC News, last update 8:49pm

Here is a breakdown of states Trump and Biden are projected to have won.

Trump

Kentucky

Oklahoma

Indiana

Tennessee

West Virginia

Arkansas

South Dakota

North Dakota

Alabama

South Carolina

Biden

Vermont

Delaware

Maryland

New Jersey

Massachusetts

D.C.

New York

Connecticut

Colorado

When Will We Know the Official Results?

As explained by CNN, there’s a very good chance we may not know the winner tonight. “With so many more voters expected to vote by mail, it’s entirely possible states will not have final or close to final results even within days of the end of voting. Some states will count ballots they receive weeks after Election Day. And if margins are as close in some battlegrounds as they were in 2016, that means it could take a long time to get all the absentee and provisional votes counted. The Electoral College isn’t required to meet until the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December, so states have time to finalize their results.”