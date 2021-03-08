OBITUARY: Harold C. Wheeley

Harold C. Wheeley, age 88 of Spring Hill, TN passed away March 5, 2021.

Born in Woodburn, Kentucky to the late Lorion & Gerta Wheeley. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Harold is preceded in death by his wives, Mary Ann Tomlin Wheeley and Christine W0heeley; son, William Harold “Billy” Wheeley; grandson, T.J. Isenhour; brothers, Merl, Dennis, James A. & Buren Wheeley.

He is survived by his daughters, Anita Isenhour, Teresa Locke, Pam Cloyd & Janet (Ricky) Watkins; stepchildren, Ronald (Joan) Tomlin and Rhonda (Glenn) Gatlin; sister, Katherine Roberts; fourteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of the Reserve of Spring Hill.

Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Jon LaBonte officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Willowbrook Hospice, 235 Noah Dr. Ste 300, Franklin, TN 37064. Visitation will be 5-8PM Monday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com