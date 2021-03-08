Eat the Street Returns for 2021

Eat the Street, Franklin’s first food truck-themed fundraiser, returns to Bicentennial Park on August 6, 2021. As with most large events, ETS took a 2020 hiatus and is moving from its traditional May date to August 6, 2021.

“Come join us for good food and fun for a great cause,” said Jeff Moseley, 21st District Recovery Court board president and 2021 Eat the Street event chair. “There’s no easier way to help fight addiction in our community. As our primary fundraiser, we rely on the funds to help support this intensive program as we help break the cycle of addiction.”

Since 2011, the area’s growing community of food trucks have gathered together in Franklin in support of the 21st District Recovery Court. The event takes place Friday, August 6 from 5 – 10 p.m. at Franklin Bicentennial Park, located at Hillsboro Rd. and 3rd Ave. North.

The family and dog-friendly event will feature more than 30 food vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets for picnic style dining. As always, admission is free, though donations are appreciated and will be accepted at the Recovery Court’s two welcome tables.

The money raised through sponsorships and vendor fees enable the nonprofit to continue to provide program participants with the services, treatment and supervision they need to successfully manage their recovery. Since its first graduating class in 2004, more than 200 participants have graduated from the two-year program, demonstrating their commitment to be free from addiction and live healthful lifestyles.

For the most current event updates including participating food trucks, corporate and media partners, and road closings on the day of the event, find Eat the Street on Facebook at EatTheStreetFest or follow on Twitter @ETSFranklin. Food vendors interested in participating, please email [email protected]. The event sponsorship packet may be found at: ETS 2021 Sponsorship Packet.

What Is 21st District Recovery Court?

The 21st District Recovery Court is an alternative sentencing program in the 21st Judicial District. Recovery Court affords local nonviolent offenders, who suffer from addiction issues, the opportunity to complete an intensive two-year, court-supervised recovery program instead of or in addition to traditional sentences.

How Does Recovery Court Differ From Traditional Sentencing?

The Recovery Court model is unique in that it uses a non-adversarial, therapeutic approach to crimes rooted in addiction. The Recovery Court team includes the Circuit Court Judge, District Attorney, Public Defender, law enforcement, probation staff and treatment professionals who work together to ensure that its participants remain drug-free and pay their debt to the community while getting the treatment and skills training necessary to become productive citizens.

Who Pays For Recovery Court?

The 21st District Recovery Court is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization established in 2002 under a 3-year startup grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. It is now funded primarily through grants and private donations. Recovery Court participants also pay modest participation fees every week. Tax-deductible support to the 21st District Recovery Court can be made via check or online at the website.

About 21st District Recovery Court

The 21st Recovery Court serves the 21st Judicial District, which includes Williamson, Hickman, Lewis and Perry Counties. Program participants are non-violent offenders with a history of chemical dependency, which has shown to be one of the primary reasons for repeated criminal activity. The program works with representatives of law enforcement and the courts as participants engage in a highly supervised, two-year program, providing treatment, supervision and support in a manner that has proven to be successful. Graduates of recovery court programs have a low rate of reoffending, especially compared to those offenders supervised in traditional court probation and parole programs. Participants’ recovery allows them to have a productive life while the community is served by a reduction in criminal activity and cost-effective treatment for offenders. Most importantly, the families and lives of the participants are restored to a safe and positive environment. Even though the 21st Recovery Court operates within the state judicial system, recovery courts in Tennessee are not supported by the state judicial budgets. Drug courts are partially funded by a portion of statutory court costs paid by criminal offenders. For more information, visit 21stdc.org or call 615.595.7868.