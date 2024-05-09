OBITUARY: Ty David Smithson

Ty David Smithson, 33, a resident of Spring Hill, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2024 in a motorcycle accident.

Ty was born on June 15, 1990 and was the only child of Sammy and Sarah Smithson.

Ty was a truly devoted friend. As one of his closest friends said about him, “You were a wonderful friend to all who ever came in contact with you. You always saw the sunshine in the rain.” He loved his friends, his motorcycles, his dogs and most of all his parents. Ty was loved by all who knew him, but none more than his parents.

Along with his parents, he is survived by his grandmother Marilyn Smithson, and too many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends to name. He is also survived by his Aunt Virginia and Aunt Crazy Cyndi who are his mom’s best friends.

He is preceded in death by his Grandfather David Smithson, and Grandmother Nancy Teasley Rickey.

The family will gather with friends and loved ones at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home from 12:00 PM till 4:00 Saturday, May 11, 2024. A celebration of Ty’s life begins at 4:00 PM, with Pastor Eric Nichols officiating. Sammy and Sarah would love for everyone, attending the services or not, to offer their condolences online at www.oakesandnichols.com.

Honorary Pallbearers will be everyone who has ever loved Ty.

