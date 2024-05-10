OBITUARY: Hugh Victor Davis Sr. ‘Vic’

Hugh Victor Davis, Sr. “Vic” of Franklin, TN, formerly of Decatur, TN, Bristol, VA, Bristol TN, and Jonesborough TN passed away May 7, 2024.

He was a lifelong Tennessee resident and son of the late Maude and Jess Davis of Decatur, TN. Vic was a 1952 graduate of Meigs County High School and a 1957 Graduate of East Tennessee State

University with a degree in Industrial Education. He served in the United States Air Force 1952 through 1956 and was stationed at Eglin Air Force Base and Thule Air Base, Thule, Greenland as a Chaplain’s assistant. He had the honor of escorting Cardinal Francis Joseph Spellman, Archbishop of New York, around the base.

Following his military service, he worked in the business department at Johnson City Medical Center while taking classes at ETSU and raising a growing family.

After earning his degree at ETSU, Vic went to work as a teacher at Oak Ridge High School. He was a student advocate and taught Industrial Arts, Business courses, and Drivers’ Education for several years. He then transitioned to Allstate Insurance Company as a claim adjuster. He served in this capacity until his retirement. He was known as a great coworker who helped people in their most vulnerable times of need until he retired.

Vic’s most proud roles were that as a father to four and grandfather (Papaw) to eight. He was always out playing with his kids and grandkids including sledding, biking, and sports. He had a quick wit and infectious laugh. He devoted his non-working hours to his family and UT sports as a #1 fan.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Carol Hutsell Davis and his son Hugh Victor Davis, Jr. as well as nine brothers and sisters.

Vic is survived by three daughters, Joy Davis Kimbrell (Fred), Kim Davis Stollenmaier (Mike), and Bonnie Davis Guy (Wayne), eight grandchildren, brothers-in-law Jimmy, Larry, Binky and a close-knit group of nephews and nieces.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email