OBITUARY: William L. Laird

William L. Laird, age 92, a resident of Wheaton, IL, formerly of Franklin, TN and Batavia, IL, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

He was born March 15, 1932 in Boston, MA to Leonard & Harriet Laird.

Bill graduated from Holderness High School in 1950 and Bates College in 1954 with a degree in Economics. After serving in the Army, Bill began his career in insurance with Aetna. Bill eventually settled in Batavia, IL in 1961 and shortly after opened his own insurance agency, Laird Snyder Insurance.

While raising his family in Batavia, Bill served as president of the Lake Holiday Homeowners Association and president of the Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriters of Illinois, as well as being a member of the Batavia Congregational Church, local Rotary group, and the Plaza Liquors Softball team. Through a series of acquisitions, Bill’s insurance agency became a part of the Willis Corroon Group with offices in Nashville, TN.

Bill moved to Arrington, TN and then to Franklin, TN where he spent his retirement years. He stayed active in retirement as a member of the First United Church in Nashville, Rotary Club of Franklin Noon, and volunteering for Junior Achievement where he was named National Middle School Volunteer of the Year in 2002. After the death of his wife in 2021, Bill moved to Wheaton, IL to be near family.

He is survived by his children, Peg (Woody) Mosgers, Peter (Janice) Laird, and Dan (Teresa) Laird. Also survived by several nieces & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Carolann and his sister Harriet “Happy” Shirley.

A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, June 7, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Memorial gifts may be directed to Junior Achievement USA or Cumberland Heights of Nashville, TN.

