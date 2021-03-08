OBITUARY: Bettie C Stovall

Bettie Caroline Stovall, age 89 of Franklin, TN passed away March 5, 2021.

Retired owner and operator of Williamson County Insulation Company. She was a member of Willow Springs Primitive Baptist church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Elder Darwin Dudley Stovall, Sr.; her loving parents, Willie Poteete & Martha Poteete Oakley; grandson, Dakin Marshall Taylor; great-grandson, John Austin Taylor; sons in-law, Billy Riggins and Bobby Hood.

Bettie is survived by her son, Darwin Dudley, Jr. (Barbara) Stovall; daughters, Faye Hood, Julia Stovall, Barbara (Tommy Bennett) Riggins and Debbie (Larry) Skinner; brother, Preston (Gail) Poteete; grandchildren, Robert (Angela) Hood, Jennifer (Jerry) Moore, Brian (Elona) Taylor, Dudley Stovall III, Dusty (Terin) Stovall, Stacey (Troy) Harp, Brent (Laura) Skinner, Kim Turnage, Kelly Turnage, Justin Farris, Misty (Shane) Troy & Melanie (Webb) Thomas; eighteen great-grandchildren and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be held 1:00PM Monday, March 8, 2021 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor and John “Bubba” Ham will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Willow Springs Primitive Baptist Church. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com