OBITUARY: Fred T. “Tommy” Smith

Fred T. “Tommy” Smith, age 64 of Columbia, TN passed away on August 11, 2020 at his home.

Tommy was the son of the late Fred Riley “Bear Smith and Mildred Thompson Smith. He was a native of Williamson County, grew up in the Ash Hill Community and graduated from Bethesda High School.

He was a hardworking man who loved farming. Tommy worked for the Williamson and Maury Farmers Co-Op for many years and several construction jobs. Former employee Williamson and Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Homes as well as the Williamson County Highway Department for a short time before he became ill.

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 23 years, Kathy Chapman Smith who passed away in April 2019. He leaves behind his children, David (Ed Harker) Smith, Christie Griffitt (Jay) Scott, Melissa Griffitt, Cody Gidcomb; siblings, Peggy (Steve) Fisher and Danny Smith; grandchildren, Douglas Kelley, Christi (Brandon) Pewitt, Hunter Reynolds, Savannah (Blake) Brumley, Braden, Nick, Trent and Jackson Gidcomb; Chloe, Cainon and Kate Kelley, Cassie and Callie Pewitt, Carson Reynolds.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at the Godwin Chapel Cemetery, Jim Taylor and Bro. Thomas Culberson. Visitation will be held from 3-7pm on Saturday at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Ed Harker, Blake Brumley, Brandon Pewitt, Jeremy Chapman, Jeff Holt and Clay Holt; Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Robinson, Ricky Anderson and the staff of Williamson and Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Homes.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Godwin Chapel Cemetery Fund in care of SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com