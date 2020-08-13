Locals Recognized With Conservation Achievement Awards

Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to the conservation of Tennessee’s wildlife and natural resources, recognizes 16 recipients from all corners of the state for its 55th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards. To ensure the health and safety of this year’s winners, the Federation did not host an in-person award ceremony.

“We are honored to recognize this outstanding pool of recipients this year,” said Kendall McCarter, chief development officer for the Federation. “Their dedication to conserve our wild places and recruit the next generations of conservationists should be an inspiration to Tennesseans who love and enjoy the great outdoors.”

Awards spanned from Conservation by Business and Conservation Educator, to Forest Conservationist and the Z. Cartter Patten Award for many years of service to the cause of conservation in Tennessee.

Ed Carter retired in May from his position as executive director of Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). Throughout his career, Carter was a positive force in managing and conserving Tennessee’s fish, wildlife and public use of natural resources. He became TWRA’s first chief of the boating division when it was formed in 1990 and built it into a nationally award winning and recognized program. When he became executive director of the agency in 2009, he guided several critical reorganization efforts, including merging the boating and law enforcement divisions, reorganizing the agency’s regional management system, and realigning the agency’s information and education division into a newly established outreach and communication division.

Beyond his work at TWRA, Carter was known for his national leadership in the boating program community and the significant role he played within the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (AFWA). Carter’s career has been marked by outstanding accomplishments and he has achieved many honors for his effective and valuable service to conserve Tennessee’s wild places.

The Austin Memorial Foundation has long championed Tennessee’s rivers. Specifically, the Foundation has significantly invested in the restoration and protection of the Hatchie River, which has been named one of the 75 greatest places worth saving. The Austin Memorial Foundation recognizes the importance and urgency of protecting this special river. While based in Ohio, The Foundation has given well over half-a-million dollars to conservation efforts in Tennessee since 2000. Over the last decade, the Federation has been fortunate to be a recipient of significant funding that has greatly benefited our conservation policy work and youth engagement efforts. As a generous funder of conservation work, the Foundation is making it possible for organizations like the Federation to protect wildlife and wild places, including the Hatchie River.

The mission of The Nature Conservancy (TNC) is to conserve the lands and waters on which all life depends. In Tennessee, TNC is doing just that. Last year, the organization acquired 100,000 acres–spanning Kentucky and Tennessee–in the Central Appalachian Mountains. A major migratory corridor, the property is a biodiversity hotspot for wildlife and home to important watersheds. On the property, TNC will maintain and improve forest health, protect critical wildlife habitat, improve water quality, expand outdoor recreation, and support local economies. In addition, TNC will manage the forests sustainably with the ultimate goal of mitigating climate change.

For more than 40 years, Patagonia, Inc. has supported grassroots conservation work as a core aspect of its business model. In Tennessee, Patagonia has not only financially supported the Federation’s work, but has also committed employee time to solving some of our state’s greatest conservation issues. Through Patagonia’s Action Works platform, the retailer has connected its loyal customer base with advocacy actions and conservation issues in their backyard. And because of the interests of its socially engaged staff, Patagonia recently donated outdoor clothing to the Federation’s Hunting and Fishing Academy program and contributed considerable volunteer hours during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Z. Cartter Patten Award — Ed Carter of Brentwood, Tenn.

J. Clark Akers, III Champion of Conservation Award — The Austin Memorial Foundation of Cleveland, Ohio.

Conservation Legislator of the Year — Senator Ken Yager of Kingston, Tenn.

Wildlife Conservationist of the Year — The Nature Conservancy of Brentwood, Tenn.

Land Conservationist of the Year — Bucky Edmondson of Gray, Tenn.

Water Conservationists of the Year — David Blackwood of Humboldt, Tenn.

Forest Conservationist of the Year — Joe McGuiness of Unicoi, Tenn.

Conservation Organization of the Year — West TN Regional Recycling Hub of Henderson, Tenn.

Conservation by Business — Patagonia of Nashville, Tenn.

Conservation Educator of the Year — Robert Brewer of Knoxville, Tenn.

Conservation Communicator of the Year — Bill Dance of Collierville, Tenn.

Youth Conservationist of the Year — Cash Daniels of Chattanooga, Tenn.

On Target Award — Jerry Strom of McKenzie, Tenn.

Dan & Cherie Hammond Sharing the Harvest Award — Chad and SaDonna Cardwell of Medon, Tenn

Gedeon D. Petit Memorial Award — Marty Griffith of Crossville, Tenn.

Hunter Education Instructor of the Year — Andrew Tweed of Memphis, Tenn.

