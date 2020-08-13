OBITUARY: Geraldine Rego

Geraldine Rego, age 72 of Spring Hill, TN went to be with the Lord on August 10, 2020.

Born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Accurcio Belletti and Antoinette Conti and longtime resident of Staten Island, NY. Geraldine moved to Spring Hill, TN in 2019 to be with her family.

Geraldine and her husband Neil were dedicated to her nephew and godson, Andrew Belletti in which he considered a second set of parents. They adored his daughter Olivia who always brought a smile to their face. She leaves behind her loving husband, Aniello “Neil” Rego; brothers, Gary (Diane) Belletti and Robert Belletti; nephew and godson, Andrew Belletti; great niece, Olivia Jean Belletti.

A funeral mass will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Church of the Nativity in Spring Hill, TN. Visitation will be held from 11am – 1pm on Tuesday at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.