Frances Braddy, age 88 went to be with her Lord and Saviour on May 28, 2026, in Brentwood, Tennessee. She passed away peacefully with her family by her side.

She was born on August 25, 1937, in Manhattan, New York. Frances was the daughter of Charles and Opal Campbell. Her father Charles was killed when she was 5 months old, leaving her mother with three young children to raise. On February 28, 1940, she was adopted by her mother’s brother and his wife, Mercer and Vivian Carter. She spent her childhood years growing up in Sylacauga, Alabama and Columbus, Georgia, moving in her adult years to Nashville, Tennessee.

She was a member of Concord Village Baptist Church in Brentwood. She loved to sing and often did sing at her church. She even had the opportunity one Easter Sunday to sing with Kix Brooks. She was an amazing bowler and often had a perfect game with a score of 300. She loved being in a bowling league for many years. She had a caring heart for people, so she joined the Meals on Wheels program. She loved delivering meals to people and visiting them.

She is preceded in death by her parents and by her son, Larry Campbell.

Frances is survived by her husband of 41 years, Billy Braddy and her daughter, Leslie (Leon) Kelly. She also is survived by her five grandchildren Michelle (Jeff) Kapusta, Michael (Jennifer) Kelly, Stephen (Krystle) Kelly, Bridgette (Brett) Mitchell, Rebecca Upchurch and 12 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Whit Chapman on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. (visitation from 12:00 noon – 2:00 p.m. at Concord Village Baptist Church, 6820 Nolensville Road, Brentwood, TN 37027. Interment Nolensville Cemetery.

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This obituary was published by Concord Village Baptist Church.