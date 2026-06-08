William Albert Kristofek (1945–2026) Celebrating a man who represented so much to so many… Some people are remembered for what they accomplished. Others are remembered for who they were. “Willie,” “Billy,” and “Bill” will forever be remembered for both. William Albert Kristofek passed away on May 31, 2026, at the age of 80. While our hearts are broken by his loss, we are profoundly grateful for the life he lived, the example he set, and the legacy he leaves behind.

Born on October 14, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois, to William Thomas Kristofek and Genevieve Potas, and brother to Daniel William Kristofek, Bill learned early that life was not always easy. Through an unwavering belief in hard work and determination, he built a remarkable life for himself and for all those he loved. After graduating from DePaul University in Chicago, Bill went on to become Vice President of Commercial National Bank before starting his own tax, accounting and investment practice, Kristofek Financial Corp., where he proudly served hundreds of clients for more than 35 years.

To many, Bill was far more than an accountant. He was a trusted advisor, confidant, and friend. Families entrusted him with some of life’s most important decisions, knowing he would always lead with honesty, wisdom, and their best interests at heart. Bill was the kind of man who always made time for a conversation, a listening ear, wisdom to share, or a story to tell. He believed deeply in the American Dream and not only achieved it for himself, but helped countless others pursue it as well.

What made him special, however, was not simply what he accomplished, but how he accomplished it. He earned the respect of clients, friends, and family through his integrity, generosity, and character. Of all his accomplishments, none mattered more to him than his family.

On May 27, 2026, Bill celebrated his 48th wedding anniversary with the love of his life, Debbie Kristofek. For nearly five decades, they walked through life side by side – building a family, sharing dreams, weathering challenges, celebrating victories, and creating a lifetime of memories together. Their love was the foundation upon which everything else was built.

He was a devoted husband, a loving father to Kenneth Allan (Amy), Grant William (Emily), and Gailin Mary, and a proud grandfather to Jackson Allan, Katherine Alaina, Colette Marion, Neal Richard, and Victoria Dawn. His family knew him as Dad, Grandpa, and – most notoriously – “Papa Chip.” He leaves behind countless memories, stories, lessons, and traditions that will continue to guide us for years to come.

Bill will be remembered for many things, but his goodness, kindness, compassion, and unwavering love for others will remain in our hearts forever. The measure of a life is not found in the years we are given, but in the lives we touch along the way. By that measure, William Albert Kristofek lived an extraordinary life. Those who loved him will remember his indefatigable spirit and his zest for life. Perhaps, the finest lesson he taught us all: Keep Going. He will be deeply missed, forever loved, and never forgotten.

— Memorial Mass Friday, June 19, 2026 – 11:00 a.m.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church 1012 Lake Street – Evanston, IL 60201 Celebration Luncheon Following

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.