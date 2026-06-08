John Charles “Chuck” Thompson, age 66, passed away on May 30, 2026.

Chuck was a proud United States Marine, a dedicated provider, and a man whose greatest joy came from caring for his family and those he loved.

On January 1, 2020, Chuck married the love of his life, Julianne. Together they built a life filled with love, laughter, and unwavering devotion. Through every season of life, they were each other’s best friends, greatest supporters, and constant source of strength.

Chuck worked in transportation for McLane, where he was known for his strong work ethic and dependability. Outside of work, he enjoyed building and fixing things, gardening, grilling, baking, and spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, willingness to help others, and deep love for his family.

Chuck faced his illness with courage and strength, surrounded by the love of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Thompson and Lois Wilburn Thompson, and his sister, Cathey Thompson Horn.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Julianne Cornett-Thompson; his children, Stepfanie Tipps (TJ), Tabitha Morey (Randy), Mary Ervin (Daniel), Samuel Thompson, Maxwell Thompson, Jordan Cornett, and Kaitlyn Thompson; his grandchildren, Jacob Gregg, Jackson Gregg, Addison Morey, Noah Thompson, and Bentley Thompson; his sister, Fran Lewis; and many extended family members and dear friends.

Though our hearts are broken by his loss, we find comfort in knowing that his love, wisdom, and example will continue to live on through the family he adored and the many lives he touched.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the physicians, nurses, and caregivers who cared for Chuck with compassion, dignity, and kindness during his final days.

A Celebration of Life honoring Chuck will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2026, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Grindstone Cowboy in Shelbyville, TN. This will be an open-house gathering, and family and friends are welcome to come and go throughout the afternoon.

Funeral Services Provided By Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services- – Franklin. 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.