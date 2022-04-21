OBITUARY: Elese Addean Baird

February 21, 1934 – April 12, 2022

Elese Addean Baird, age 88 of Franklin, TN passed away April 12, 2022 after a courageous 6 year battle with breast cancer.

Elese is preceded in death by her parents Leslie and Judie (McCord) Stinson and her 6 siblings.

Elese is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Albert W. Baird.

Elese’s children Diane (David) Benson and David (Jeanee) Baird were her pride and joy. Her grandchildren Bailey Benson, Tyler (Daniel) Krikorian and her great granddaughter Kennedy Elise Krikorian were the light of her life.

Elese was born in Williamson County near Fernvale. She graduated from Hillsboro in Leiper’s Fork, Class of ’52. After graduation she moved to Nashville to work at NES and later worked as a long distance telephone operator.

Elese and Albert set a perfect example of what a marriage should be. They traveled the world while Albert was in the Air Force (26 years) and upon retiring never stopped moving and having adventures. They lived in 20 homes while married.

Elese was generous, kind and a joy to be around. If you were a friend of hers you probably own one of her amazing crocheted potholders.

There will be a Celebration of Life on June 18, 2022. Place and time TBD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you participate in a random act of kindness in her memory.

