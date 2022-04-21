Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 21, 2022

By
Austin Timberlake
-

Here’s a look at the top stories of the day for April 21, 2022.

Pilgrimage Festival
photo by Donna Vissman

1Pilgrimage Festival Announces Lineups for 2022

The annual festival will return on September 24 & 25 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee. Read more.

Main Street Festival 2018

2Main Street Festival Reveals Schedule for Weekend Activities

The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN reveals plans for the much-anticipated 38th Annual Main Street Festival presented by First Horizon Bank to be held April 23-24. Read more.

3Tennessee Ticket Takes Mega Millions® Jackpot!

Mega Millions® jackpots can be won anytime, anywhere! Just one draw after it was won in Minnesota, the jackpot was hit again – this time in Tennessee! One ticket matched all six numbers in the April 15 drawing. Read more.

Jeff Carson
photo from Jeff Carson

4Music Memorial for Franklin Police Officer Jeff Carson to Feature Michael Ray, Lee Greenwood & More

Michael Ray, Lee Greenwood, Mark Wills, Ty Herndon, Wade Hayes, Rhett Akins, Ricochet, Craig Campbell, and more are set to join together at “A Music Memorial For Jeff Carson” to honor the country music hitmaker, Academy of Country Music award-winner, and Franklin Police Officer. Read more.

Columbia Homicide Suspect Demondra Gaines Captured in Memphis

5Columbia Homicide Suspect Demondra Gaines Captured in Memphis

Columbia Police Department, Tennessee is pleased to announce that the suspect in this case, Demondra Gaines, has been safely taken into custody in Memphis, TN. Read more.

