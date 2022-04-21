Today’s Top 5 Stories: April 21, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories of the day for April 21, 2022.
The annual festival will return on September 24 & 25 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee. Read more.
The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN reveals plans for the much-anticipated 38th Annual Main Street Festival presented by First Horizon Bank to be held April 23-24. Read more.
Mega Millions® jackpots can be won anytime, anywhere! Just one draw after it was won in Minnesota, the jackpot was hit again – this time in Tennessee! One ticket matched all six numbers in the April 15 drawing. Read more.
4Music Memorial for Franklin Police Officer Jeff Carson to Feature Michael Ray, Lee Greenwood & More
Michael Ray, Lee Greenwood, Mark Wills, Ty Herndon, Wade Hayes, Rhett Akins, Ricochet, Craig Campbell, and more are set to join together at “A Music Memorial For Jeff Carson” to honor the country music hitmaker, Academy of Country Music award-winner, and Franklin Police Officer. Read more.
Columbia Police Department, Tennessee is pleased to announce that the suspect in this case, Demondra Gaines, has been safely taken into custody in Memphis, TN. Read more.