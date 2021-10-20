OBITUARY: Elder F. Clifton Johnson

Elder F. Clifton Johnson, age 85 of College Grove, TN passed away Oct 16, 2021, at his residence. Clifton was born in Williamson County to the late Haywood and Mary Vandiver Johnson. He was a Farmer, Carpet Installer, and Minister. Clifton was an Elder and Pastor at the Leiper’s Fork Primitive Baptist Church where he had served faithfully for over thirty years, and he will be greatly missed.

Clifton also served in the US Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany during that time.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Horace and Clayton Johnson, sisters, Rosa Lee Stephens and Jennie Schroeder, grandson, Christopher Samuel Moore Reid.

Survivors include his wife of fifty five years Lula Mae Russell Johnson of College Grove, TN , sons, Gary (Martha) Moore of Franklin, TN , Donnie (Regina) Moore of Nashville, TN , daughter, Donna (Rick) Rice of Simpsonville, SC , grandchildren, Stacie Moore (Landon) Cammilleri, Mona El-Malah, Tarek (Katharina) El-Malah, Cali Moore (Matt) Harrington, Kayla Moore, Chelsie Moore (Lee) Claibourne, Six Great Grandchildren, sisters, Louise (Milton) Aldridge of Midland, VA, Willa Sager of Lebanon, TN, Eunice (Max) Twiggs of Blackfoot, ID

Funeral Services will be conducted 12:00 Noon Friday October 22, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Travis Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Johnson Hollow Family Cemetery with Military Honors.

Visitation hours will be 9:00AM to 12:00 Noon on Friday with the service to follow at 12:00 Noon.

Active Pallbearers are Michael Sager, Timothy Sager, Horace Tyler Johnson, Tarek El-Malah, Larry Stephens, Matthew Harrington, Landon Cammilleri.

All of Elder Clifton’s Church Family will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.

Memorial donations may be made to the Leiper’s Fork Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Matt Ford P.O. Box 293, College Grove, TN 37046