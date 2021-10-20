Serrato’s Steakhouse Opens in Franklin

By
Donna Vissman
-
Serrato's
photo from Serrato's

Serrato’s Steakhouse opens today, October 20th, at 3046 Columbia Avenue in Franklin, in the former Fulin’s location in the Parkway Commons Shopping Center.

After 25 years of hands-on experience with the hospitality industry’s top leaders, award-winning Chef and owner Jose Serrato decided to pursue his ambition of opening his own steakhouse in Franklin.

Serrato’s Steakhouse offers chef-inspired dishes, including hand-cut prime steaks, fresh seafood, and gourmet salads. Their hand-cut, prime steaks are cooked to perfection to achieve optimal flavor and desired cooking temperature.

They also feature fresh seafood dishes which include wild-caught options rotated seasonally. All of the salads have the option of toppings including steak, fish, shrimp, and chicken.

Hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday from 11 am to 9 pm and Friday – Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm.

Standouts on the menu include pesto mushroom flatbread, shrimp and scallop platter, and of course a vast selection of hand-cut steaks.

You can find more information at serrratossteakhouse.com to make reservations. Or visit them on Facebook here.

