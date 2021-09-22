Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2021

Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2021. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at [email protected] and we will check it out.
1. MILLERS THRILLERS
It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course. It is now a combination of 25% traveling through the woods, 50% shooting zombies, and ends with a 25% musical theater show. These 10 zombies and trampoline performers will be doing a routine to a high energy mix of music you will never forget. This is a full lights and sound production that will leave guests begging for more.
Experience an all-new outdoor fright that is simply too big to house indoors. All of Nashville and surrounding cities will be talking about this for years to come! It is truly a can’t miss season. This haunted woods attraction is not for children under the age of 10 or for the faint of heart.
Our entertainment zone will be rocking with stage shows while guests wait in line and enjoy concessions. Be sure to buy tickets online and print them. Don’t forget the slash passes if you don’t like lines. Stage shows include our zombie drumline, stilt walkers, fire performers, jugglers, an amazing light show set to music, lasers, pogo stick stunts, and fireworks.
MILLERS THRILLERS
1431 Carters Creek Pike
Columbia, TN. 38401
(Just 5 Minutes West Of Spring Hill)
2. CREEPY HOLLOW HAUNTED WOODS
Creepy Hollow will be following local guidelines for covid with social distancing. Masks will be required in the barn but not the woods although it is recommended. Due to social distancing there will be no hayride this season. For updates like our facebook page Creepy Hollow Haunted Woods.
This Haunted Attraction Located in Spring Hill is one of the most Awesome Haunted Houses and Haunted Woods in the Nashville area and surrounding Middle TN.
CREEPY HOLLOW HAUNTED WOODS
2133 Joe Brown Rd.
Spring Hill, TN 37174
(2 Miles off I-65 Exit 46)
3. DEVIL’S DUNGEON
Located in Downtown Nashville, Devil’s Dungeon is by far one of the most frightening and intense haunted houses you will experience in Nashville this year!
With over 20,000 square feet of haunted house to explore, finding your way through the dark and dismal corridors to escape from the clutches of the undead will have you wondering whether or not these horrifying scenes are truly real or simply fiction. Be prepared to experience the kind of horror you won’t find very eager to evade your mind! If you dare step further into this nightmare, go ahead and order your tickets online in mid-September! Nashville, you’ve been warned.
DEVIL’S DUNGEON
510 Davidson Street
East Nashville, TN 37213
4. HAUNTED HELL NASHVILLE
Haunted Hell invites its guests to face their fears among the rotting ruins and grueling landscapes only seen in nightmares. The masterminds of Hell (Tony Warner and Patrick Warner, of Devil’s Dungeon, Death Row and Haunted Hell Clarksville), have packed Haunted Hell with twisted chambers full of shock and mayhem to delight, disorient and terrify even the most hardened Fans of Fright.
The large scale scenes, filled with cutting edge audio, special effects, and artistic detail, are gruesome, graphic and ‘in-your-face’. This 22,000 square foot stage is the playground for a demon cast of more than live 35 actors that increase the unpredictable element to Haunted Hell.
Along your travel through Haunted Hell, you will encounter an old plantation home that isn’t what it seems. Follow the creek bed through terrifying and disorienting situations to the urban underground of madness. Try to escape through scenes of mayhem and dark imagination to find the only exit out of Haunted Hell; and that exit door can seem miles away when one is being pursued by the evil that calls Haunted Hell.
HAUNTED HELL NASHVILLE
3930 Apache Trail
Antioch, TN 37013
5. NASHVILLE NIGHTMARE
Nashville Nightmare consists of a self-guided tour through an elaborate and very intense environment, full of dark passages and wandering monsters. It consists of highly detailed scenes, state of the art animations, terrifying live actors, and incredible special effects.
Since 2013, Nashville Nightmare was voted in the Top 31 Haunted Houses in the Nation by Haunted Attraction Magazine, and #1 for the best Haunted Houses in Nashville by multiple media sources and Haunt enthusiasts!
This year, Nashville Nightmare raises the bar for all haunted houses in Nashville, offering FOUR ALL NEW HAUNTED ATTRACTIONS! These terrifying haunts will continue to make Nashville Nightmare the ultimate Nashville TN Haunted House Destination!
NASHVILLE NIGHTMARE
1016 Madison Square
Madison, TN 37115
6. DEAD LAND SCREAM PARK
Dead Land Scream Park is a one-of-a-kind experience with 3 terrifying attractions open Fridays & Saturday nights in autumn. Each of our outdoor attractions features a walk along a trail in the dark woods with many scares along the way.
New for 2021 – Experience the CarnEVIL at DeadLand! You won’t want to miss this festival of terror at DeadLand Scream Park. Remember to check back often as we roll out more updates about this great attraction for this year’s upcoming season. The CarnEVIL promises to bring new and terrifying additions you’re sure to love.
Along with our attractions, our fresh concessions, a warm bonfire, and a family-friendly atmosphere sets the mood for Halloween fun. We’re proud to have grown to become one of Middle Tennessee’s most popular haunts – come check out all we have to offer and be prepared to be scared out of your mind!
DEAD LAND SCREAM PARK
7040 Murfreesboro Road
Lebanon, TN 37087
7. SLAUGHTER HOUSE
Full Moon Slaughterhouse. Nashville’s longest running Haunted Attraction at it’s new home and new ownership at 3445 Lebanon Pike Hermitage, Tn. 37076. Located just minutes off I-40 at Old Hickory Blvd and Central Pike, in the old Courtyard Theater.
SLAUGHTER HOUSE
3445 Lebanon Pike
Hermitage, TN 37076
8. MALICE HAUNTED ATTRACTION
Malice: The intention, or desire, to do evil.
Malice Haunted Attraction is located between Lewisburg and Belfast Tennessee, less than a mile behind the Hi-Way 50 Drive-In.
MALICE HAUNTED ATTRACTION
1777 Nix Road
Belfast, TN 37091
9. ZOMBIE TRAIL PAINTBALL
Our Federal Government created a Zombie Task Force many years ago. No one understood why until now. There are three areas of the country that are seeing attacks by these once thought science fiction creatures. We happen to be one those areas.
You will ride on a 24’ trailer around a 1 mile path through the woods shooting targets and more importantly ZOMBIES. There may be some other creatures of the night as well. All are fair game. Next to Camp Blood
ZOMBIE TRAIL PAINTBALL
1533 Mason Grove Road
Humboldt, TN 38343
10. DEATH RIDGE
Death Ridge is an attraction like no other. Prepare to have your mind invaded by fear as you enter the most immersive, psychological, and downright nightmare-inducing horror experience in Tennessee. With some of the most original and thought-out scenes in the industry, Death Ridge is an attraction not to be missed!
Something new is coming to Death Ridge this season! We will be opening up our corn maze on Friday and Saturday nights in October from 7-11pm. (Same time as the Haunted Woods)
Admission for the maze wll be $10 per person, admission for the haunted woods will still be $15 each.
The maze will not be haunted, so it is perfect for any age that wants to get lost under the stars!
DEATH RIDGE
346 CAMPBELLSVILLE PIKE
ETHRIDGE, TN 38456
11. BLOODY ACRES HAUNTED WOODS
17 acres of horror with 20 different scenes with multiple rooms to make your nightmares become reality. Real Woods, Real Terror!
Open Friday and Saturday Nights in September starting 9/17/2021. Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday Nights in October. Friday and Saturday 7pm to 12am and Sunday’s in October only-7pm to 10pm.
BLOODY ACRES HAUNTED WOODS
318 Big Station Camp Blvd
Gallatin, TN 37066