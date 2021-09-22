Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2021

1. MILLERS THRILLERS

It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course. It is now a combination of 25% traveling through the woods, 50% shooting zombies, and ends with a 25% musical theater show. These 10 zombies and trampoline performers will be doing a routine to a high energy mix of music you will never forget. This is a full lights and sound production that will leave guests begging for more.

Experience an all-new outdoor fright that is simply too big to house indoors. All of Nashville and surrounding cities will be talking about this for years to come! It is truly a can’t miss season. This haunted woods attraction is not for children under the age of 10 or for the faint of heart.

Our entertainment zone will be rocking with stage shows while guests wait in line and enjoy concessions. Be sure to buy tickets online and print them. Don’t forget the slash passes if you don’t like lines. Stage shows include our zombie drumline, stilt walkers, fire performers, jugglers, an amazing light show set to music, lasers, pogo stick stunts, and fireworks.

MILLERS THRILLERS

1431 Carters Creek Pike

Columbia, TN. 38401

(Just 5 Minutes West Of Spring Hill)

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

DATES/TICKETS