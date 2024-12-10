OBITUARY: Carolyn Sue Cox Bingham

Carolyn Sue Cox Bingham, age 77, passed away peacefully on November 30 th , 2024, at her residence in Spring Hill, Tennessee surrounded by family.

Carolyn was born February 11th, 1947, in Wichita, Kansas to Kenneth and Georgiann Cox and spent most of her childhood in Indiana. Shortly after her high school graduation, Carolyn landed in Los Angeles where she became a flight attendant for Trans World Airlines (TWA).

Working as a flight attendant allowed Carolyn to discover many amazing places and develop a great love for traveling. Her job also led her to the other great love of her life, her husband Donald Bingham who was a mechanic for TWA. The two boarded the brand-new Boeing 747, Carolyn as a flight attendant and Don as a passenger. After a few drinks (on Don’s part) and an exchanged phone number (on Carolyn’s part), the rest was history.

The pair were married June 10th , 1972, and raised their three sons in Southern California. In 1990 they moved to Kearney, Missouri. With three boys to keep entertained, there was no shortage of adventure in the Bingham household.

Carolyn loved to take dune buggies out in the desert and water ski on the lake with her family. In more recent years, Carolyn may not have been up on the water ski herself, but she was always snapping pictures of her grandkids wiping out on the wake.

In 2013, Carolyn and Don made Spring Hill, Tennessee their home. No matter where they lived, Carolyn found a way to fill their home with color and excitement.

Carolyn loved the holidays. She would spend almost an entire month decorating the house for Christmas and used nearly 50 boxes of decorations. Halloween was also one of her favorites. For several years, she would dress up as a witch to give trick-or-treaters their best experience.

Don and Carolyn never stopped traveling the world together and even lived in Saudi Arabia for two years when the kids were young. She loved traveling in their motorhome and taking frequent trips to Mexico while spending the winters in Arizona surrounded by their many close friends out West.

Carolyn also had an incredible talent for crafting. When she was not scrapbooking or sewing, you could most likely find her with her feet up snacking on a bag of York’s Peppermint Patty’s and flipping through her most recent mystery novel.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her brother Dean Cox and son Clint Bingham as well as many well-loved family pets. This includes a rose hair tarantula named “Rosie” who sat on her shoulder at times and, to Carolyn’s delight, scared pretty much any parent who wanted to stick around class.

Carolyn is survived by her husband Don Bingham and brother Kevin Cox in addition to her two sons Dustin Bingham and Kirklin Bingham. She was also the beloved “Nana” to eight grandchildren and family, all of whom loved her and will miss her dearly.

The family will be honoring Carolyn in a celebration of life at a later date. The family will be working with the Alternative Cremation & Funeral Services in Franklin, TN, and more details to come. https://www.alternativecremationandfuneralservice.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Carolyn Bingham Education Fund being setup through Hearts of Harvestone at the following webpage: https://hearts-of-harvestone.square.site, or a charity of your choice.

