OBITUARY: Ronald Frederick Duvall

Ronald Frederick Duvall, age 82, resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, December 5th, 2024, peacefully at his residence.

Born June 11th, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan, Ron was the son of the late Cecil Otis Duvall and the late Edna Erlene Deason.

Ron was a dedicated Christian man that always made being active in his congregation and serving others a priority. He was a humble man that led by the example of his actions. He was the one who would show up ready to work whenever a need would arise.

He started his career in education as a teacher in 1965 and taught everything from business to typing to kindergarten physical education, until his retirement in 2000, completing 35 years in the classroom.

Ron and Carroll Jean (Palmer) Duvall were married on November 25, 1966. They recently celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary. Ron and Carroll’s home was always available to countless friends and family members that needed a place to stay for a day or two (or a month or two). You always knew you were welcome there.

He had several hobbies over his lifetime. He played countless rounds of golf in the company of great friends. He was handy around the house and repaired almost anything with advice from knowledgeable friends. He later enjoyed woodworking, making several pieces of furniture, shelves, etc. that are still enjoyed today. He was always putting his experience or tools to work helping friends and family with their various projects and repairs.

Ron is survived by his wife, Carroll Jean Duvall, sister-in-law, Joyce Duvall Omer, daughter, Jeanne (John) Sandella, son, Jon (Jennifer) Duvall. Grandchildren, Megan Sandella, Troy Sandella, Elizabeth Duvall, Davis Duvall.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Charles Delbert Duvall.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4th, 2025, at 4 pm at Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia, TN, with Randy Owens officiating. There will be visitation prior to the service from 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home. https://www.tnfunerals.com

