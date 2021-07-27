OBITUARY: Brian Adam Aday

Brian Adam Aday, age 42 of Spring Hill, TN passed away peacefully on Friday, July 23, 2021, with his beloved wife, Devon, by his side.

Brian was born in Sherman, TX on October 31, 1978. He worked as a Sr. Compliance Analyst for USAA for 2 years. Previously, he was employed as a Vice President by Bank of America for 13 years.

He was very involved in his daughter’s school PTA as WATCH D.O.G.S. Chair (Dads of Great Students), a mentor program at Bank of America, and currently was working on his MBA after receiving his Masters of Science in Management and Leadership, December 2020.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents (George and Melba Clay) and paternal grandparents (Allen and Edwinna Aday).

Survivors include his loving & devoted wife of almost 19 years, Devon Aday; daughters, Ella (13) & Amelia (9); father, John Aday; mother, Donna Clay; half-brother, Chris Aday; and many extended family and friends.

A celebration of Brian’s life will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Chaplain Allen Tanner officiating. A memorial gathering with the family will take place after the service.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to a GoFundMe account, in loving memory of Brian Aday, to support Devon and their girls. https://gofund.me/3aba7e62