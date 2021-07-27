OBITUARY: Evan Andrew Hughes

Evan Andrew Hughes, age 58, of Franklin, TN passed away July 22, 2021, in Nashville, TN.
Evan was born in Highland Lakes, New Jersey to the late Edgar and Grace Major Hughes. He taught for the last 37 years at Harris-Hillman special education school in Nashville, TN.
Evan is survived by his partner of twenty – nine years, Art Adams of Franklin, TN, brother, Brian (Leon Curenton) Hughes of Crestview, FL, uncle and aunt, Dr. David (Elizabeth) Hughes of Chapel Hill, NC and many loving friends.
A casual memorial gathering to celebrate Evan’s life will be held on Thursday July 29, 2021, from 4:00PM until 8:00PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN.
In Lieu of flowers, donations in Evan’s name may be made to, American Diabetes Association or another charity of your choice.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.