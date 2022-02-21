OBITUARY: Brenda Diane (Kinamon) Lane

Brenda Diane Kinamon Lane, age 63 of Thompsons Station, TN passed away February 17, 2022.

She was born September 25, 1958 to Charles and Virginia Kinamon in Chattanooga, TN.

She is survived by her husband of over 41 years, Bill Lane; her loving sons, Charles Lane and his wife Ashley, John Lane and his wife Julia; cherished grandchildren, Will, Giana, and James Lane; seven beloved brothers and sisters as well as their families.

Funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, February 20, 2022 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

