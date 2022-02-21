OBITUARY: Phyllis Ann Wiker

Phyllis Ann Wiker passed away on February 16, 2022.

She was born on February 12, 1945 in Lancaster, PA to Herman and Mary Gromoll.

She is survived by her loving husband, William Robert Wiker, Sr.; beloved children, Douglas Scott Buchter and wife Tracy, Dawn Marie White and husband Thomas; dear sisters, Kathy Kenavan and Cindy Swisher; five adoring grandchildren and five cherished great-grandchildren.

The family also wishes to recognize her dear friend and caregiver, Anita Moya. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME (615) 794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/