Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 31

See where houses sold for January 31 through February 4, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Pricw
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$813,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3290 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$664,965.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7276 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$700,000.00
|Grove Sec11
|8906 Dovetail Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$97,386.00
|Orleans Est Condos
|2006 Granville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$200,000.00
|Old Nashville Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$355,000.00
|Hardison Hills Sec 4
|1101 Downs Blvd #242
|Franklin
|37064
|$792,500.00
|Tollgate Village Sec16a
|3461 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$5,882,360.00
|Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$495,000.00
|Andover Sec 1
|702 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$324,900.00
|Coursey
|7512 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$822,000.00
|Richards Glen Sec 2
|143 Richards Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,250,000.00
|Grove Sec 2
|7227 Shagbark Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,375,000.00
|Benington Sec 7
|2632 Benington Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,887,342.00
|Grove Sec9
|8688 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,095,288.00
|Westhaven Sec52
|2019 Kathryn Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$565,000.00
|Hunters Chase Sec 2
|1005 Huntsman Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000.00
|Holiday Court Condos
|109 Holiday Ct #b-4
|Franklin
|37067
|$903,159.00
|Peach William
|9931 Maxwell Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,250,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 3
|2017 Johnson Ind Blvd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$515,000.00
|Spring Hill Est Ph 5
|2402 Kramer Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$899,234.00
|Cheswicke Farm Sec 6
|400 Logans Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$999,900.00
|Hunterwood Sec 3-b
|110 Lucas Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,600,000.00
|Grove Sec11
|8151 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,350,000.00
|Commonwealth Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,307,500.00
|Ford Daniel Howard
|Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$2,000,000.00
|322 Springhouse Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$970,000.00
|9917 Sam Donald Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$500,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec7a
|2028 Devonwood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$601,049.00
|Lochridge Sec2
|1105 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,688,010.00
|Lookaway Farms Sec1
|6310 Turkey Foot Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$447,675.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|4019 Brazelton Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$300,000.00
|Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a
|2002 Hemlock Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,350,000.00
|Harts Landmark
|2305 Harts Landmark Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,476,446.00
|Witherspoon Sec7
|9310 Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$672,500.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 6
|1717 Stoney Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,170,000.00
|Grove Sec6 Ph 4
|8432 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$780,000.00
|Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2
|1436 Plymouth Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$81,000.00
|133 Trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,075,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park
|157 Keller Trl
|Franklin
|37064
|$560,500.00
|Grove Sec15
|Edgecomb Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$835,000.00
|Carondelet Sec 4
|706 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$825,000.00
|Annecy Ph1
|1116 Angela Ann Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,815,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 11-b #11
|3009 Flagstone Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$478,232.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|5009 Bobo Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$590,000.00
|Stonebrook Sec 7
|808 Rockwood Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,025,000.00
|Southern Woods Sec 7
|6700 Walnut Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$670,000.00
|Burberry Glen Ph2
|622 Riverdene Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$530,000.00
|Ballard James
|Lee Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$750,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec4c
|2214 Chaucer Park Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$775,980.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7288 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$736,234.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7293 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$159,500.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7277 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$747,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b
|3016 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$747,000.00
|Scales Farmstead Ph3b
|3016 Palladian Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$725,000.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 6
|1706 Stoney Hill Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$757,500.00
|Willowsprings Sec 1
|804 Willowsprings Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$670,000.00
|Barclay Place Sec 3
|326 Caysens Square Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$704,000.00
|Vandalia Cottages
|108 Cottage Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$857,885.00
|Daventry Sec1
|3216 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$529,990.00
|Dartford Ph2
|3021 Posada Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$725,850.00
|Wischhof Daniel L
|4315 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,460,000.00
|Peytonsville Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$579,287.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec16
|4056 Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$486,000.00
|Idlewood Sec 1
|102 Patrick Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$200,000.00
|1121 Waller Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000.00
|Telfair Ph2
|1125 Mcclellan Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$7,750,000.00
|4009 -33 Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000.00
|5890 Davis Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$687,000.00
|Ralston Glen Sec 3
|213 Scotsman Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$874,900.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7747 Thayer Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$4,200,000.00
|Belle Rive
|507 Granny White Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$650,000.00
|Royal Oaks Sec 8
|414 Benton Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$630,000.00
|Winterset Woods Sec 2
|2042 Delaware Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$819,258.00
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8030 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$761,451.00
|Riverbluff Sec3
|1034 Wetzel Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$470,000.00
|Western Woods Sec2 Ph1
|7507 Nathaniel Woods Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$407,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 3-d
|2103 Roderick Pl W
|Franklin
|37064
|$510,000.00
|River Rest Est Sec 5
|1603 Ash Grove Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$740,000.00
|Southern Woods Sec 5
|6712 N Creekwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$566,000.00
|Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1
|3103 Winberry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$32,900.00
|Twin Lakes Sec 1
|2756 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$58,500.00
|2813 Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$58,100.00
|Buckner Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,300,000.00
|Leipers Creek Acres Sec 2
|6791 Leipers Creek Rd
|Columbia
|38401
|$910,000.00
|Waters Edge Sec2
|2031 Braun Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,986,700.00
|West Main
|901 W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$725,000.00
|Harpeth Meadows
|127 Lancaster Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$675,000.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 2
|2216 Nolita Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$650,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a
|528 Forrest Park Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$278,000.00
|Indian Springs Condos
|1011 Murfreesboro Rd #a-2
|Franklin
|37064
|$399,900.00
|Mission Court Office Condo
|106 Mission Ct #404
|Franklin
|37067
|$800,000.00
|Brentwood Hills Sec 3
|1008 Stuart Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$450,000.00
|Arno-college Grove Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$710,000.00
|Winterset Woods Sec 4-b
|2016 Universe Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$641,500.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec H-1
|4004 Linden Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$799,000.00
|Delfino
|502 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$630,000.00
|Riverview Park Sec 14
|547 Hopewood Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$4,050,000.00
|Grove Sec7
|8503 Heirloom Blvd
|College Grove
|37046
|$780,000.00
|Coveted Views
|1515 Lewis Pvt Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,345,099.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|365 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$940,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-5
|709 Black Horse Pkwy
|Franklin
|37069
|$500,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec8
|554 Black Tea Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$514,578.00
|Spring Hill Est Ph 5
|2243 Joann Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$560,000.00
|Southgate
|110 Confederate Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$959,900.00
|Stephens Valley Sec6
|342 Stephens Valley Blvd
|Nashville
|37221
|$304,000.00
|Grove Sec15
|9307 Double Run Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$4,702,500.00
|Grove Sec15
|9308 Double Run Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$299,250.00
|Grove Sec15
|9303 Double Run Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$495,500.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 6
|3009 Liverpool Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,000,000.00
|4637 Columbia Pk
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$611,033.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2
|Novalis St
|Nolensville
|37135
|$390,000.00
|Lampley Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$702,900.00
|Brixworth Ph7a
|8025 Brightwater Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$499,900.00
|Arnold Homes Llc
|2630 Clayton Arnold Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$257,000.00
|Newport Meadows
|405 Newport Meadows Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$593,700.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec4f
|2736 Cortlandt Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$985,000.00
|Brentmeade Est Sec 4
|9030 Brentmeade Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,440,000.00
|Northumberland Sec 1
|9509 Midlothian Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,000,000.00
|1456 Coleman Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,625,000.00
|1022 W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$925,000.00
|Brixworth Ph2 Sec1
|5010 Stately Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$902,780.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2247 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$720,723.00
|Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1
|7220 Roland Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$627,500.00
|Spencer Hall Sec 2
|3139 Vera Valley Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$805,000.00
|Mccormick Grove Ph 2
|7114 Pleasant Grove Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,103,120.00
|Traditions Sec4
|1875 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$529,990.00
|Lochridge Sec2
|1085 Kirkpark Ct
|Nolensville
|37135