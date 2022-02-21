Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 31

See where houses sold for January 31 through February 4, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Pricw Subdivision Address City Zipcode $813,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec15 3290 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $664,965.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7276 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $700,000.00 Grove Sec11 8906 Dovetail Ct College Grove 37046 $97,386.00 Orleans Est Condos 2006 Granville Rd Franklin 37064 $200,000.00 Old Nashville Rd Arrington 37014 $355,000.00 Hardison Hills Sec 4 1101 Downs Blvd #242 Franklin 37064 $792,500.00 Tollgate Village Sec16a 3461 Milford Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $5,882,360.00 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 $495,000.00 Andover Sec 1 702 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin 37064 $324,900.00 Coursey 7512 Chester Rd Fairview 37062 $822,000.00 Richards Glen Sec 2 143 Richards Glen Dr Franklin 37067 $2,250,000.00 Grove Sec 2 7227 Shagbark Ln College Grove 37046 $1,375,000.00 Benington Sec 7 2632 Benington Place Nolensville 37135 $1,887,342.00 Grove Sec9 8688 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $2,095,288.00 Westhaven Sec52 2019 Kathryn Ave Franklin 37064 $565,000.00 Hunters Chase Sec 2 1005 Huntsman Cir Franklin 37064 $450,000.00 Holiday Court Condos 109 Holiday Ct #b-4 Franklin 37067 $903,159.00 Peach William 9931 Maxwell Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,250,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 3 2017 Johnson Ind Blvd Nolensville 37135 $515,000.00 Spring Hill Est Ph 5 2402 Kramer Way Spring Hill 37174 $899,234.00 Cheswicke Farm Sec 6 400 Logans Cir Franklin 37067 $999,900.00 Hunterwood Sec 3-b 110 Lucas Ln Brentwood 37027 $2,600,000.00 Grove Sec11 8151 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $3,350,000.00 Commonwealth Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,307,500.00 Ford Daniel Howard Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $2,000,000.00 322 Springhouse Cir Franklin 37067 $970,000.00 9917 Sam Donald Rd Nolensville 37135 $500,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec7a 2028 Devonwood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $601,049.00 Lochridge Sec2 1105 Kirkpark Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,688,010.00 Lookaway Farms Sec1 6310 Turkey Foot Ct Franklin 37067 $447,675.00 Cumberland Estates Ph3 4019 Brazelton Way Fairview 37062 $300,000.00 Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a 2002 Hemlock Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,350,000.00 Harts Landmark 2305 Harts Landmark Dr Franklin 37069 $3,476,446.00 Witherspoon Sec7 9310 Edenwilde Dr Brentwood 37027 $672,500.00 Spring Hill Place Sec 6 1717 Stoney Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $2,170,000.00 Grove Sec6 Ph 4 8432 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $780,000.00 Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2 1436 Plymouth Dr Brentwood 37027 $81,000.00 133 Trinity Rd Franklin 37067 $1,075,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park 157 Keller Trl Franklin 37064 $560,500.00 Grove Sec15 Edgecomb Dr College Grove 37046 $835,000.00 Carondelet Sec 4 706 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $825,000.00 Annecy Ph1 1116 Angela Ann Ct Nolensville 37135 $1,815,000.00 Laurelbrooke Sec 11-b #11 3009 Flagstone Dr Franklin 37069 $478,232.00 Cumberland Estates Ph3 5009 Bobo Ct Fairview 37062 $590,000.00 Stonebrook Sec 7 808 Rockwood Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,025,000.00 Southern Woods Sec 7 6700 Walnut Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $670,000.00 Burberry Glen Ph2 622 Riverdene Dr Nolensville 37135 $530,000.00 Ballard James Lee Rd Spring Hill 37174 $750,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec4c 2214 Chaucer Park Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $775,980.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7288 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $736,234.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7293 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $159,500.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7277 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $747,000.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3b 3016 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $747,000.00 Scales Farmstead Ph3b 3016 Palladian Ln Nolensville 37135 $725,000.00 Spring Hill Place Sec 6 1706 Stoney Hill Ln Spring Hill 37174 $757,500.00 Willowsprings Sec 1 804 Willowsprings Blvd Franklin 37064 $670,000.00 Barclay Place Sec 3 326 Caysens Square Ln Franklin 37064 $704,000.00 Vandalia Cottages 108 Cottage Ln Franklin 37064 $857,885.00 Daventry Sec1 3216 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $529,990.00 Dartford Ph2 3021 Posada Ct Spring Hill 37174 $725,850.00 Wischhof Daniel L 4315 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $2,460,000.00 Peytonsville Rd Franklin 37064 $579,287.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec16 4056 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $486,000.00 Idlewood Sec 1 102 Patrick Ave Franklin 37064 $200,000.00 1121 Waller Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,100,000.00 Telfair Ph2 1125 Mcclellan Ln Nolensville 37135 $7,750,000.00 4009 -33 Carters Creek Pk Franklin 37064 $400,000.00 5890 Davis Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $687,000.00 Ralston Glen Sec 3 213 Scotsman Ln Franklin 37064 $874,900.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 7747 Thayer Rd Nolensville 37135 $4,200,000.00 Belle Rive 507 Granny White Pk Brentwood 37027 $650,000.00 Royal Oaks Sec 8 414 Benton Ln Franklin 37067 $630,000.00 Winterset Woods Sec 2 2042 Delaware Dr Nolensville 37135 $819,258.00 Brixworth Ph7a 8030 Brightwater Way Spring Hill 37174 $761,451.00 Riverbluff Sec3 1034 Wetzel Dr Franklin 37064 $470,000.00 Western Woods Sec2 Ph1 7507 Nathaniel Woods Blvd Fairview 37062 $407,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 3-d 2103 Roderick Pl W Franklin 37064 $510,000.00 River Rest Est Sec 5 1603 Ash Grove Ct Franklin 37069 $740,000.00 Southern Woods Sec 5 6712 N Creekwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $566,000.00 Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 1 3103 Winberry Dr Franklin 37064 $32,900.00 Twin Lakes Sec 1 2756 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $58,500.00 2813 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $58,100.00 Buckner Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,300,000.00 Leipers Creek Acres Sec 2 6791 Leipers Creek Rd Columbia 38401 $910,000.00 Waters Edge Sec2 2031 Braun Dr Franklin 37064 $1,986,700.00 West Main 901 W Main St Franklin 37064 $725,000.00 Harpeth Meadows 127 Lancaster Dr Franklin 37064 $675,000.00 Silver Stream Farm Sec 2 2216 Nolita Ct Nolensville 37135 $650,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a 528 Forrest Park Cir Franklin 37064 $278,000.00 Indian Springs Condos 1011 Murfreesboro Rd #a-2 Franklin 37064 $399,900.00 Mission Court Office Condo 106 Mission Ct #404 Franklin 37067 $800,000.00 Brentwood Hills Sec 3 1008 Stuart Ln Brentwood 37027 $450,000.00 Arno-college Grove Rd College Grove 37046 $710,000.00 Winterset Woods Sec 4-b 2016 Universe Ct Nolensville 37135 $641,500.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec H-1 4004 Linden Ct Franklin 37069 $799,000.00 Delfino 502 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $630,000.00 Riverview Park Sec 14 547 Hopewood Ct Franklin 37064 $4,050,000.00 Grove Sec7 8503 Heirloom Blvd College Grove 37046 $780,000.00 Coveted Views 1515 Lewis Pvt Ln Franklin 37064 $1,345,099.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 365 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $940,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-5 709 Black Horse Pkwy Franklin 37069 $500,000.00 Simmons Ridge Sec8 554 Black Tea Way Franklin 37064 $514,578.00 Spring Hill Est Ph 5 2243 Joann Dr Spring Hill 37174 $560,000.00 Southgate 110 Confederate Dr Franklin 37064 $959,900.00 Stephens Valley Sec6 342 Stephens Valley Blvd Nashville 37221 $304,000.00 Grove Sec15 9307 Double Run Ct College Grove 37046 $4,702,500.00 Grove Sec15 9308 Double Run Ct College Grove 37046 $299,250.00 Grove Sec15 9303 Double Run Ct College Grove 37046 $495,500.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 6 3009 Liverpool Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,000,000.00 4637 Columbia Pk Thompsons Station 37179 $611,033.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2 Novalis St Nolensville 37135 $390,000.00 Lampley Rd Primm Springs 38476 $702,900.00 Brixworth Ph7a 8025 Brightwater Way Spring Hill 37174 $499,900.00 Arnold Homes Llc 2630 Clayton Arnold Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $257,000.00 Newport Meadows 405 Newport Meadows Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $593,700.00 Silver Stream Farm Sec4f 2736 Cortlandt Ln Nolensville 37135 $985,000.00 Brentmeade Est Sec 4 9030 Brentmeade Blvd Brentwood 37027 $1,440,000.00 Northumberland Sec 1 9509 Midlothian Dr Brentwood 37027 $2,000,000.00 1456 Coleman Rd Franklin 37064 $1,625,000.00 1022 W Main St Franklin 37064 $925,000.00 Brixworth Ph2 Sec1 5010 Stately Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $902,780.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2247 Brakeman Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $720,723.00 Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec1 7220 Roland Ln Nolensville 37135 $627,500.00 Spencer Hall Sec 2 3139 Vera Valley Rd Franklin 37064 $805,000.00 Mccormick Grove Ph 2 7114 Pleasant Grove Ct Fairview 37062 $2,103,120.00 Traditions Sec4 1875 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $529,990.00 Lochridge Sec2 1085 Kirkpark Ct Nolensville 37135