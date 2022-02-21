Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 31

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for January 31 through February 4, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PricwSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$813,000.00Tollgate Village Sec153290 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$664,965.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47276 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$700,000.00Grove Sec118906 Dovetail CtCollege Grove37046
$97,386.00Orleans Est Condos2006 Granville RdFranklin37064
$200,000.00Old Nashville RdArrington37014
$355,000.00Hardison Hills Sec 41101 Downs Blvd #242Franklin37064
$792,500.00Tollgate Village Sec16a3461 Milford DrThompsons Station37179
$5,882,360.00Concord RdBrentwood37027
$495,000.00Andover Sec 1702 Huffine Manor CirFranklin37064
$324,900.00Coursey7512 Chester RdFairview37062
$822,000.00Richards Glen Sec 2143 Richards Glen DrFranklin37067
$2,250,000.00Grove Sec 27227 Shagbark LnCollege Grove37046
$1,375,000.00Benington Sec 72632 Benington PlaceNolensville37135
$1,887,342.00Grove Sec98688 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$2,095,288.00Westhaven Sec522019 Kathryn AveFranklin37064
$565,000.00Hunters Chase Sec 21005 Huntsman CirFranklin37064
$450,000.00Holiday Court Condos109 Holiday Ct #b-4Franklin37067
$903,159.00Peach William9931 Maxwell LnBrentwood37027
$1,250,000.00Stonebrook Sec 32017 Johnson Ind BlvdNolensville37135
$515,000.00Spring Hill Est Ph 52402 Kramer WaySpring Hill37174
$899,234.00Cheswicke Farm Sec 6400 Logans CirFranklin37067
$999,900.00Hunterwood Sec 3-b110 Lucas LnBrentwood37027
$2,600,000.00Grove Sec118151 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$3,350,000.00Commonwealth DrSpring Hill37174
$1,307,500.00Ford Daniel HowardHorton HwyCollege Grove37046
$2,000,000.00322 Springhouse CirFranklin37067
$970,000.009917 Sam Donald RdNolensville37135
$500,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec7a2028 Devonwood LnThompsons Station37179
$601,049.00Lochridge Sec21105 Kirkpark CtNolensville37135
$1,688,010.00Lookaway Farms Sec16310 Turkey Foot CtFranklin37067
$447,675.00Cumberland Estates Ph34019 Brazelton WayFairview37062
$300,000.00Woodside Townhomes Ph 1a2002 Hemlock DrSpring Hill37174
$1,350,000.00Harts Landmark2305 Harts Landmark DrFranklin37069
$3,476,446.00Witherspoon Sec79310 Edenwilde DrBrentwood37027
$672,500.00Spring Hill Place Sec 61717 Stoney Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$2,170,000.00Grove Sec6 Ph 48432 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$780,000.00Brentwood So Ltd Sec 21436 Plymouth DrBrentwood37027
$81,000.00133 Trinity RdFranklin37067
$1,075,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park157 Keller TrlFranklin37064
$560,500.00Grove Sec15Edgecomb DrCollege Grove37046
$835,000.00Carondelet Sec 4706 Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$825,000.00Annecy Ph11116 Angela Ann CtNolensville37135
$1,815,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec 11-b #113009 Flagstone DrFranklin37069
$478,232.00Cumberland Estates Ph35009 Bobo CtFairview37062
$590,000.00Stonebrook Sec 7808 Rockwood DrNolensville37135
$1,025,000.00Southern Woods Sec 76700 Walnut Hills DrBrentwood37027
$670,000.00Burberry Glen Ph2622 Riverdene DrNolensville37135
$530,000.00Ballard JamesLee RdSpring Hill37174
$750,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec4c2214 Chaucer Park LnThompsons Station37179
$775,980.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47288 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$736,234.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47293 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$159,500.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47277 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$747,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph3b3016 Palladian LnNolensville37135
$747,000.00Scales Farmstead Ph3b3016 Palladian LnNolensville37135
$725,000.00Spring Hill Place Sec 61706 Stoney Hill LnSpring Hill37174
$757,500.00Willowsprings Sec 1804 Willowsprings BlvdFranklin37064
$670,000.00Barclay Place Sec 3326 Caysens Square LnFranklin37064
$704,000.00Vandalia Cottages108 Cottage LnFranklin37064
$857,885.00Daventry Sec13216 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$529,990.00Dartford Ph23021 Posada CtSpring Hill37174
$725,850.00Wischhof Daniel L4315 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$2,460,000.00Peytonsville RdFranklin37064
$579,287.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec164056 Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$486,000.00Idlewood Sec 1102 Patrick AveFranklin37064
$200,000.001121 Waller RdBrentwood37027
$1,100,000.00Telfair Ph21125 Mcclellan LnNolensville37135
$7,750,000.004009 -33 Carters Creek PkFranklin37064
$400,000.005890 Davis Hollow RdFranklin37064
$687,000.00Ralston Glen Sec 3213 Scotsman LnFranklin37064
$874,900.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17747 Thayer RdNolensville37135
$4,200,000.00Belle Rive507 Granny White PkBrentwood37027
$650,000.00Royal Oaks Sec 8414 Benton LnFranklin37067
$630,000.00Winterset Woods Sec 22042 Delaware DrNolensville37135
$819,258.00Brixworth Ph7a8030 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174
$761,451.00Riverbluff Sec31034 Wetzel DrFranklin37064
$470,000.00Western Woods Sec2 Ph17507 Nathaniel Woods BlvdFairview37062
$407,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 3-d2103 Roderick Pl WFranklin37064
$510,000.00River Rest Est Sec 51603 Ash Grove CtFranklin37069
$740,000.00Southern Woods Sec 56712 N Creekwood DrBrentwood37027
$566,000.00Franklin Green Ph 1 Sec 13103 Winberry DrFranklin37064
$32,900.00Twin Lakes Sec 12756 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$58,500.002813 Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$58,100.00Buckner LnSpring Hill37174
$1,300,000.00Leipers Creek Acres Sec 26791 Leipers Creek RdColumbia38401
$910,000.00Waters Edge Sec22031 Braun DrFranklin37064
$1,986,700.00West Main901 W Main StFranklin37064
$725,000.00Harpeth Meadows127 Lancaster DrFranklin37064
$675,000.00Silver Stream Farm Sec 22216 Nolita CtNolensville37135
$650,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 7-a528 Forrest Park CirFranklin37064
$278,000.00Indian Springs Condos1011 Murfreesboro Rd #a-2Franklin37064
$399,900.00Mission Court Office Condo106 Mission Ct #404Franklin37067
$800,000.00Brentwood Hills Sec 31008 Stuart LnBrentwood37027
$450,000.00Arno-college Grove RdCollege Grove37046
$710,000.00Winterset Woods Sec 4-b2016 Universe CtNolensville37135
$641,500.00Fieldstone Farms Sec H-14004 Linden CtFranklin37069
$799,000.00Delfino 502 Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$630,000.00Riverview Park Sec 14547 Hopewood CtFranklin37064
$4,050,000.00Grove Sec78503 Heirloom BlvdCollege Grove37046
$780,000.00Coveted Views1515 Lewis Pvt LnFranklin37064
$1,345,099.00Stephens Valley Sec6365 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$940,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-5709 Black Horse PkwyFranklin37069
$500,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec8554 Black Tea WayFranklin37064
$514,578.00Spring Hill Est Ph 52243 Joann DrSpring Hill37174
$560,000.00Southgate110 Confederate DrFranklin37064
$959,900.00Stephens Valley Sec6342 Stephens Valley BlvdNashville37221
$304,000.00Grove Sec159307 Double Run CtCollege Grove37046
$4,702,500.00Grove Sec159308 Double Run CtCollege Grove37046
$299,250.00Grove Sec159303 Double Run CtCollege Grove37046
$495,500.00Crowne Pointe Sec 63009 Liverpool DrThompsons Station37179
$1,000,000.004637 Columbia PkThompsons Station37179
$611,033.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec2Novalis StNolensville37135
$390,000.00Lampley RdPrimm Springs38476
$702,900.00Brixworth Ph7a8025 Brightwater WaySpring Hill37174
$499,900.00Arnold Homes Llc2630 Clayton Arnold RdThompsons Station37179
$257,000.00Newport Meadows405 Newport Meadows CirThompsons Station37179
$593,700.00Silver Stream Farm Sec4f2736 Cortlandt LnNolensville37135
$985,000.00Brentmeade Est Sec 49030 Brentmeade BlvdBrentwood37027
$1,440,000.00Northumberland Sec 19509 Midlothian DrBrentwood37027
$2,000,000.001456 Coleman RdFranklin37064
$1,625,000.001022 W Main StFranklin37064
$925,000.00Brixworth Ph2 Sec15010 Stately DrThompsons Station37179
$902,780.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12247 Brakeman LnThompsons Station37179
$720,723.00Enclave @ Dove Lake Sec17220 Roland LnNolensville37135
$627,500.00Spencer Hall Sec 23139 Vera Valley RdFranklin37064
$805,000.00Mccormick Grove Ph 27114 Pleasant Grove CtFairview37062
$2,103,120.00Traditions Sec41875 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$529,990.00Lochridge Sec21085 Kirkpark CtNolensville37135

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here