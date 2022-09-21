OBITUARY: Barry Dean Tomlin

Barry Dean Tomlin of the Harpeth Community passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, he was 64 years old.

Barry was born in Williamson County and was a long-time resident. He loved Farming and through the years he and his family had many Tobacco Crops and he also loved his cattle, gardening, and being outside. He loved his family and he will be dearly missed.

Barry is preceded by his Parents, Oakley and Sue Veach Tomlin, Brother, Robert Tomlin, and Grandparents, Doss and Lera Mai Tomlin and Dennis and Cora Veach.

Survivors include his Sister, Dianne Tomlin of the Harpeth Community, his beloved dogs, Pinky and Brownie, Aunts, Jean Watkins and Martha (Bobby) Frost, Cousin, Josie Davis and many other loving cousins.

Services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Ward Jones officiating.

Visitation with the Tomlin Family will be from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Tuesday. Burial will follow the service in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Bobby Frost, Troy Frost, Leon Poteete, Cody Buford, Richard King, Tim Marlin, Gerald Poteete, William “Dowhack” Buford.

Memorials may be made to Friends of Williamson County Animal Center.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and David Stephens are assisting the Tomlin Family. 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064. 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/