OBITUARY: Ethel Hunt Smith

Ethel Hunt Smith of College Grove, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, she was 91 years old.

Preceded in death by husband, Norris Smith and son, Rick Farmer.

Survived by: son, Charles (Judy) Farmer; daughter, Shasta (Mark) Fisher; grandchildren, Shane King, Crystal (Josh) Yates, Richard “Bubba” (Kara) Farmer, Ricky (Annie) Farmer, Shanea (Cheyenne Crafton) Farmer, Amber (Jason) Baggett and eight great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 4:00 PM Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Ethel Smith Memorial Fund.

To view the service online, please visit https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1663640112208944

