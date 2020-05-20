



Alice Rosemond Sloan, age 103, a resident of Columbia, Tennessee, previously of Hiawatha, Kansas, passed away Tuesday morning, May 19, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living.

Funeral services will be held at Davis Funeral Chapel in Leavenworth, Kansas at a later date. She will be laid to rest in Mt. Muncie Cemetery in Lansing, Kansas. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with local arrangements.

Born on January 7, 1917 in Lansing, Kansas, Alice was the daughter of the late Merle Lamborn and the late Alice Rose Holman Lamborn. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University and worked thirty-five years as an elementary school teacher before retiring. She was a member of the Eastern Star Organization and a long-term member of Gray Lady Hospital Organization. Alice previously served as a sorority house mother at KSU, a cub scout den mother, the treasurer of Boling 4-H Club, Church Circle, and PEO. She took in foreign exchange students and tutored students for GED exams. She often enjoyed gardening, traveling, sewing and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Jan (Roger) Segura of Columbia, Tennessee; sister, Nancy (Donald) Marks of Manhattan, Kansas; eight grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Sloan; daughter, Kathleen Hedrick; son, Kenneth Sloan; and brothers: Horace, Howard, Jim, Bob, and Edwin Lamborn.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Robert F. Sloan Scholarship Fund at Kansas State University.



