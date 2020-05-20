



The Nolensville Farmers Market is excited to continue its annual Food Truck event this year on May 22 from 5-8pm at the Church at Nolensville 7388 Nolensville Rd.

The event will look a little different than in years past with a new location, no seating and no live music, but organizers are happy to bring food trucks to Nolensville for the fifth year in a row.

“We have worked directly with the Town of Nolensville to put together a Safe, Preorder-To-Go event and are thankful to them for entrusting us to make sure that we are keeping our food trucks and customers safe,” states a press release.

You can find the following trucks at the May 22 event:

Strikeout Wings

TN Tatercakes

Brusters

CD’s BBQ

Chivanada

Padrino’s Pops

1 Spudtacular Food Truck

That’s My Dawg

Preorders will open Thursday May 21 through the Best Food Trucks App or the website www.bestfoodtrucksapp.com/lots/nfmfoodtruckfest.

The app and website allows customers to easily order from any of the food trucks with a full menu with pictures, pay online for no contact, and then they will receive a notification on their phones when their orders are ready to be picked up. The customer will drive to the food truck(s) they ordered from and the food truck will deliver to their window.

This event is sponsored by Brusters, Nashville Food Truck Association, and The Church at Nolensville benefitting the Nolensville Farmers Market.

The Nolensville Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 8-Noon at the Historic Nolensville School 7248 Nolensville Rd with local produce, meat, eggs, baked foods, prepared foods and more!



