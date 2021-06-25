Oak Nashville to Close Franklin Location

Oak Nashville will close its Franklin location.

The last day of business will be Saturday, June 26th. Opening just before Pumpkinfest 2019, the store is owned by Nashville native Ginny Pope.

Via Facebook, they announced the closures stating, “We’ve made the decision to close our Franklin location, and we’re restructuring our business to fit our lives, and to better serve you. Our last day in Franklin will be this Saturday, June 26th.”

They continued, “I’m entering a new season of life. One where our son is entering kindergarten and after battling Covid earlier this year, my health isn’t in the best place. I need to make time for myself to heal, and time to give and be with my family. This hasn’t been an easy decision to make. It affects my business and the people who work for me. It’s me fighting the urge to BUILD, BUILD, BUILD, because that’s who I’ve always been. But on the other side of the unknown and anxiousness, I’m really excited. I’m excited to one day, fingers crossed, have my health back. I’m excited to invest in my family and myself. I’m excited to scale back, and focus on the details. I’m also equally excited about hopefully sleeping again. In this season of life, I’m taking the time to restructure our business to fit my own and my team’s professional and personal lives.”

Oak Nashville plans to offer online shopping, offer more design resources, and one-of-a-kind items.

The Franklin storefront is located at 214 E Main Street. Hours of operation are Tuesday – Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm. For the latest updates, visit their Facebook page.