Nothing Bundt Cakes Launches Seasonal Favorite – Peppermint Chocolate Chip

Nothing Bundt Cakes brings back its signature seasonal flavor, Peppermint Chocolate Chip, available now.

Peppermint Chocolate Chip features a decadent chocolate cake packed with chocolate chips and peppermint pieces. Fun fact – each year, Nothing Bundt Cakes uses around 40,000 pounds of peppermint chips to make these delicious cakes.

Available in 10- and 8-inch Bundt Cakes ($26-$48), as well as Bundtlets ($4-$6) and bite-sized Bundtinis ($23-$35 per dozen).

This seasonal favorite is available at all 460+ bakeries across the country throughout the holiday season. Guests can also order Peppermint Chocolate Chip or any favorite flavor decorated for the holidays for an extra-festive treat.

The Peppermint Chocolate Chip Bundt Cake makes a perfect addition to any holiday gathering and/or as a gift!