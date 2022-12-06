OBITUARY: Dennis Reighley

Dennis Reighley was born in Kansas City, Missouri on October 7, 1937 and passed away in Franklin, Tennessee on Friday, November 25, 2022.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Elvis and Josephine Reighley.

Dennis is survived by his wife Doris Smith Reighley; his daughter, Amy Reighley; his two grandchildren, Ian Keeter and Cynthia Chalmers, and Cynthia’s husband Adam; his half-sister Diane Taylor, her husband Gary Taylor, and their daughter Alisha; his half-brother Michael Plunkett, his wife Patty Corbin, and their daughter Megan; his half-sister Lisa Plunkett; and his half-brother Mark Plunkett, his wife Janette Plunkett, and their children Natty and Kristopher.

Dennis was a dedicated Christian, loving husband, and caring father. He and Doris would have celebrated 60 years of marriage on December 22nd of this year. Dennis was an active member at the Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ for over 40 years and served as president of the Franklin Civitan Club for three years.

Dennis served with the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1959. After his military service Dennis worked as a claims investigator for Equifax for 38 years, and after retirement worked part time at the Williamson County Indoor Soccer Arena for 19 years. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and avid marksman.

A public celebration of life and visitation will be held on December 17th from 2 pm to 5 pm at the Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ, 1777 South Berry’s Chapel Road, Franklin, TN 37069.

Dennis’ family would also like to extend a warm thank you to Belvedere Commons of Franklin and the staff members who lovingly cared for Dennis at home during his illness.

In lieu of flowers, the family would request that monetary donations be sent to Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ (www.berryschapel.org, 615-791-1316) or Saint Jude Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org).

