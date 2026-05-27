MTSU Center for Health and Human Services Nets $225K State Labor Grant

Middle Tennessee State University’s Center for Health and Human Services, or CHHS, is bridging the rural healthcare gap while creating career opportunities for students with a newly garnered $225,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, or TDLWD.

Through the Rural Works: Healthcare Initiative, the grant will strengthen the workforce in underserved communities by placing students into entry-level healthcare positions as they complete four-year degrees and launch development of a multidisciplinary Rural Health Workforce Certificate at MTSU.

“We are pleased to partner with Middle Tennessee State University on this initiative to strengthen the rural healthcare workforce pipeline,” said Teresa Smith, director of TDLWD’s Rural Works: Healthcare initiative. “Programs like this help connect students with meaningful employment opportunities while addressing workforce shortages in communities that need healthcare professionals the most.”

Workforce-focused training and supervised practicum will be provided through the project so students gain real-world healthcare experiences early in their academic careers. Students will work in patient support, telehealth navigation and community health outreach while progressing toward their degrees.

CHHS will also begin development of a certificate designed to integrate workforce preparation into a traditional bachelor’s degree pathway, allowing students to earn a stackable credential and job-ready skills before graduation. This will enable students to contribute to the healthcare workforce during college so they can easily to transition into medical-related careers in rural areas after degree completion.

The program will address challenges in rural areas of the state that are impacted most by shortages in healthcare providers and limited pipelines connecting students with employers in those areas.

“The Center for Health and Human Services is excited to launch this initiative that simultaneously addresses immediate workforce needs and long-term workforce development,” said Cynthia Chafin, CHHS director. “By helping students gain practical experience and employment in rural healthcare settings while they are still completing their degrees, we are creating a sustainable pathway for future healthcare professionals to serve rural communities across Tennessee.”

MTSU health faculty across multiple disciplines will collaborate with community partners such as the Rutherford County Job Center, the Northern Middle Tennessee Local Workforce Development Board, the Rural Health Association of Tennessee, Primary Care and Hope Clinic, Workforce Essentials, the Rutherford County Health Department, and others.

“This initiative reflects MTSU’s commitment to research and outreach that directly benefits communities across Tennessee,” said David Butler, MTSU’s vice provost for research and dean of Graduate Studies. “By connecting workforce development, education and rural health needs, this project creates opportunities for students while strengthening healthcare access in rural areas.”

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The initiative also addresses barriers that often prevent students from entering healthcare fields by supporting costs such as certification exams, background checks, and other workforce-entry requirements.