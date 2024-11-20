‘Not In Our Mall’ Operation Begins in Franklin

As the holiday shopping season approaches, the Franklin Police Department is launching its annual, Not in Our Mall operation.

Beginning this week, there will be a heavy police presence of uniformed and plain clothes officers inside Cool Springs Galleria and its parking lot, in addition to other area shopping centers. The Franklin Police Department is working closely with mall security, the district attorney’s office, and other community partners to ensure shoppers and retailers remain safe.

“To those who are planning to exploit and break the law in our city, we will catch you and put you in jail,” according to Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “This is not the place to do it.”

The Franklin Police Department would like to remind shoppers to:

Make sure your vehicle doors are locked

Don’t leave valuables inside your vehicle

Stay alert while shopping. Keep an eye on items like purses and shopping bags

If you see something, say something. For emergencies, dial 9-1-1. For non-emergency police assistance, call (615) 794-2513.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email