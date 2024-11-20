Mega Millions Jackpot Grows to $453 Million

November 20, 2024 – The Mega Millions® jackpot keeps rolling along! No ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 – the white balls 5, 35, 50, 51, 59, and the gold Mega Ball 8.

So the Mega Millions big prize rolls to an estimated $453 million ($209.6 million cash) for the next drawing on Friday, November 22, 2024.

Mega Millions® drawings are held on Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 pm ET. Five white balls are drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 70; one gold Mega Ball is drawn from a set of balls numbered 1 through 25. You win if the numbers on one row of your ticket match the numbers of the balls drawn on that date. There are nine ways to win a prize, from $2 to the jackpot. If no one wins the jackpot, the money is added to the jackpot for the next drawing. Overall chances of winning a prize are 1 in 24.

