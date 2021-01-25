Nolensville Woman Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Nashville

The woman killed in Saturday’s 4:30 a.m. single-vehicle crash on I-24 East near Haywood Lane is identified as Meganne Ball, 30, of Nolensville, Tennessee.
The preliminary investigation shows that Ball was driving her 2012 Nissan Murano east on I-24 when, for reasons unknown, she lost control of the SUV which crashed into a rock wall and rolled over. Ball and her passenger, Stephen Hall, 43, were both ejected from the vehicle. They were not wearing seatbelts. Ball died at the scene. Hall was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical condition.