OBITUARY: James L. Everett

James L. Everett – of Brentwood, Tennessee. James left this earth on January 16, 2021 at 5:40 a.m. freeing him from Alzheimer’s. James was born in Monroe, LA. He grew up in Parkdale, Arkansas and was a resident of Tennessee for the last 53 years. He was a Christian, loving husband, great Dad and wonderful Grandfather. He was full of life, loved to golf, loved to tell jokes and to laugh. He was an Air Force Veteran, receiving National Defense Medal, United Nations Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Korean Service Medal.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Billie M. Everett.

He is survived by his daughter, Debbie Williams (Steve). Dad was called Granddaddy by 3 grandchildren; Heather Goddard (Cameron), Cory Williams and great granddaughter, Hadlynn Goddard.

He is survived by his son, Don Everett. Dad was called Papaw by 3 grandchildren; Crystal Rowland (Chad) and great granddaughter, Chloe and great grandson Colton.

James is the last of 2 brothers; Claude Jr. and Franklin; and 3 sisters, Alvie Hill, Nannie Marie Briscoe and Mary Jones.

Dad was known by James, Jiggs and Jim. He will be long remembered by many friends, loving family, McDonald’s coffee crew, and coworkers of Murray Ohio-Brentwood where he worked as an accountant. Kathy Elder, his fiancé and her family became a big part of bringing much love and laughter into his life. He will be greatly missed by all. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date.

