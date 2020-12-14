Nolensville Seniors Raise $2K For Mill Creek Watershed Association

Nolensville High School seniors Avery Noe and Jack Hoeffler presented a $2,000 check to Mill Creek Watershed Association members and Director Dr. Kathleen Dennis, after raising funds through the sale of reusable cotton bags, t-shirts, and buttons on behalf of their Green Nolensville initiative.

The check presentation took place on Sunday, December 6th, at the Beth Lothers Memorial Bridge just south of the Amish Country Market at the Nolensville Feed Mill, 7280 Nolensville Road, Nolensville.

Noe and Hoeffler founded their Green Nolensville project to nudge the local community to replace single-use plastics with reusable bags. All profits raised at a weekly Nolensville Farmer’s Market booth and on their Green Nolensville Instagram page will be donated to the Mill Creek Watershed. Their efforts are featured in the Nolensville Shiny Sheet’s Spring, 2020 issue and on the Mill Creek Watershed association’s website at https://www. millcreekwatershedassociation. org/updates/green-nolensville.

The Mill Creek Watershed Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to restoring, protect, and connect the Mill Creek Communities and watershed.