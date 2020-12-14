25% Off Select Aveda Products! Your Men’s Holiday Gift Guide

Things that don’t happen:

The Milwaukee Brewers win the World Series.

The Cleveland Browns win the Super Bowl.

The Toronto Maple Leafs win the Stanley Cup.

Aveda goes on sale.

Oh, wait. Scratch that last one, because the rarest of all events (in the world of hair care, at least) is happening. We’re excited to announce that select Aveda products are now 25% off for a limited time only at Refine Men’s Salon!

Learn more about some of these incredible products we’re proud to carry. Come in to stock up for yourself or grab some holiday gifts for the guys in your life.

Aveda men pure-formance™ dual action aftershave

This high-performance two-in-one moisturizer and aftershave soothes freshly shaved skin so quickly, you’ll forget you just shaved. Dermatologist-tested, this product is safe and effective for all skin types, making it an easy luxury item to gift to a friend or family member!

Pure abundance™ hair potion

“Potion” is right. This hair texturizer instantly volumizes hair and creates a matte texture, giving you the ability to create a straight-out-of-the-salon look from your own home. Naturally derived bulking agents like kaolin clay and acacia gum boost strands, providing fullness for your ‘do.

Aveda men pure-formance™ thickening paste

Instantly thickens hair and adds pliable hold to create any style. Simply put, this thickening paste is the all-in-one tool that can create ANY look. We love recommending this paste as a gift because of its many diverse uses. Aveda men pure-formance thickening paste should also be a staple in any man’s bathroom cabinet.

Pick Up Holiday Gifts at Refine Men’s Salon

Stop by the store to take advantage of 25% off these products that virtually never go on sale! Treat yourself, or pick up some stocking stuffers for your dad or husband. Have questions? Need to schedule an appointment for a cut or shave? Contact Refine Men’s Salon, or book an appointment online or by calling us at 615-219-0188.

