Lady A’s Hillary Scott Selling Brentwood Home

The former home of Hillary Scott, of country band Lady A, is for sale.
On the market for almost a year, the Brentwood home has a listing price of $2.65 million, recently dropping from the initial listing of $3.2 million, reports Variety.
Scott and her husband, former drummer for Lady A, Chris Tyrell purchased the home after their wedding in 2012. The couple has since moved to a new home.
Details of the home:
- Built in 2006 with a circular driveway
- Colonial style with 6 bedrooms
- five- half bathrooms
- 7,900 square feet with three floors
- Sits on 3.5 acres
- Large entertainment area with a swimming pool
The couple has purchased a new home in Brentwood that sits on 1.7 acres with 12,000 square feet, and five bedrooms. Featured in the new home are covered porches, a saltwater swimming pool, pavilion with an open-air kitchen.
The home is listed with Cindy Looney with Pilkerton Realtors.
See photos below.
1 of 22