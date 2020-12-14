Lady A’s Hillary Scott Selling Brentwood Home

The former home of Hillary Scott, of country band Lady A, is for sale.

On the market for almost a year, the Brentwood home has a listing price of $2.65 million, recently dropping from the initial listing of $3.2 million, reports Variety.

Scott and her husband, former drummer for Lady A, Chris Tyrell purchased the home after their wedding in 2012. The couple has since moved to a new home.

Details of the home:

Built in 2006 with a circular driveway

Colonial style with 6 bedrooms

five- half bathrooms

7,900 square feet with three floors

Sits on 3.5 acres

Large entertainment area with a swimming pool

The couple has purchased a new home in Brentwood that sits on 1.7 acres with 12,000 square feet, and five bedrooms. Featured in the new home are covered porches, a saltwater swimming pool, pavilion with an open-air kitchen.

The home is listed with Cindy Looney with Pilkerton Realtors.

See photos below.