Nolensville Pulls Python Act on Lincoln County

Nolensville handled Lincoln County 56-6 in an impressive showing in a Tennessee high school football matchup on September 3.

Nolensville’s defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the first and final quarters.

The Knights broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 56-6 lead over the Falcons.

