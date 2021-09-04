High School Football Game Wrap-up: Summit vs Brentwood 

Spring Hill Summit trucked Brentwood on the road to a 27-14 victory at Brentwood High on September 3 in Tennessee football action.

The Spartans jumped ahead of the Bruins 21-14 as the fourth quarter started.

Spring Hill Summit kept a 14-7 intermission margin at Brentwood’s expense.

The Spartans opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Bruins through the first quarter.

