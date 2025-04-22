Nolensville Police Lieutenant Named New Police Chief in Millersville, Tennessee

The Nolensville Police Department proudly announces that Lieutenant Stephen Hale, a dedicated and accomplished leader within our ranks, has accepted the position of Police Chief for the City of Millersville, Tennessee.

Lt. Hale has been an integral part of the Nolensville Police Department, where his commitment to excellence, professional development, and public service has made a lasting impact. During his tenure, Lt. Hale successfully led the department through the rigorous process of accreditation with the Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation Agency (TLEA), setting a standard of excellence for current and future members of the department.

He is a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Academy, among many other specialized leadership and law enforcement training programs. His dedication to professional advancement has not only benefited Nolensville but now extends to the citizens of Millersville as he steps into this next chapter of his career.

While Lt. Hale will be greatly missed, his promotion to Chief is a point of pride for the Nolensville Police Department. His journey underscores our commitment to developing officers who are prepared to lead at the highest levels of law enforcement.

“We are extremely proud of Lt. Hale and all that he has accomplished here,” said Chief Dale Armour. “His promotion is a testament to the caliber of officers we cultivate in Nolensville—leaders who are ready to serve their communities with integrity and professionalism. Though it’s bittersweet to see him go, we know he will continue to make a positive difference in Millersville.”

The Nolensville Police Department remains committed to excellence and professional development, with a track record of preparing officers for future leadership roles within the law enforcement community.

