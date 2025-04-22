Franklin Police Department Hiring Additional Officers

The internationally accredited Franklin Police Department is currently hiring police officers and inviting motivated individuals to apply and serve in one of Tennessee’s fastest-growing and supportive communities.

The announcement came Monday, in addition to news from Franklin city hall that new hires will now make more money than ever before. Entry-level officers will start at $65,000, while lateral officers with P.O.S.T. certification will make $68,000.

“Investing in our police officers is investing in the safety and future of Franklin,” according to Eric Stuckey, Franklin’s city administrator. “This salary increase for new officers reflects our commitment to attracting the best talent and ensuring they’re supported from day one. Competitive pay is essential to recruiting dedicated professionals who will uphold the high standards our community expects and deserves.”

In addition to a strong starting salary, officers receive a four-day work week, access to a take-home vehicle, and are permitted to have tattoos and beards. Officers are also eligible for college tuition reimbursement, shift differential pay, and excellent health and retirement benefits.

“Franklin is a community that stands behind its police officers,” said Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “We are looking for men and women who are committed to protecting others, while serving with integrity, courage, and compassion. If that’s you, there’s a place for you here at the Franklin Police Department.”

Officers can pursue additional training and advancement through elite units, such as:

SWAT

FLEX

Dive/Swiftwater Rescue

Honor Guard

Crisis Negotiation

“At the Franklin Police Department, you’re opening the door to endless opportunities,” said Faulkner.

Individuals interested in applying can visit this link.

