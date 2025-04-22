Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson Co. for April 22, 2025

These are the lowest health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score from April 15-22, 2025. Not all low scores are bad, these are just the lowest. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Cafe India 93 101 International Dr., STE-106 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/16/2025 Bayleaf Indian Restaurant 92 5024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/16/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

