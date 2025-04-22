Health Scores: Williamson County for April 22, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for April 15-22, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
White Shepherd Coffee982101 Branford Place, Suite 101 Thompson's Station, TN 37179Food Service - Routine04/21/2025
Just Love Coffee994816 N. Main Street, Suite N Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Routine04/21/2025
Keriyaki Asian Cuisine977180 Nolensville Pike, STE-2D Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service - Routine04/17/2025
Sweet Cece's1007180 Nolensville Road Ste 1A Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service - Routine04/17/2025
UMI Japanese Restaurant994000 Hughes Crossing ste. 100 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/17/2025
Homewood Suites Hotel935107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027Hotels Motels - Routine04/17/2025
Sonic Drive-In #37041007230 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service - Routine04/17/2025
South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool94549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine04/17/2025
IMT Residential LLC East Pool94201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine04/17/2025
Ashton Brook Pool #196100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine04/17/2025
Berry Farm Town Center Pool947001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine04/17/2025
IMT Residential LLC West Pool96101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine04/17/2025
Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool961001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine04/17/2025
South Wind Apts. Whirlpool98549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine04/17/2025
The Pop Stop 37135 Mobile991832 Apperley Dr Nolensville, TN 37135Food Service - Routine04/17/2025
Cafe India93101 International Dr., STE-106 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Follow-Up04/16/2025
The Harper Apts Pool1002200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Follow-Up04/16/2025
Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool100870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Follow-Up04/16/2025
Oakbrook Townhomes Spa1001000 Legion Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Follow-Up04/16/2025
Oakbrook Townhomes Pool1001000 Legion Dr Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Follow-Up04/16/2025
The Well Coffeehouse100711 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine04/16/2025
Asian Taste97116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd., ste 128 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up04/16/2025
Chipotle Mexican Grill1002098 A Wall St Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Routine04/16/2025
Ghenwa Eltiti1001226 Lakeview Dr suite f Franklin, TN 37067Tattoo Studios - Routine04/16/2025
Mediterranean Cuisine98214 Ward Cir, STE 100 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up04/16/2025
Serrato's Steakhouse100214 Ward Circle, STE 300 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Follow-Up04/16/2025
Las Paleta Place994910 Main Street #116 Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Routine04/16/2025
Bayleaf Indian Restaurant925024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill, TN 37174Food Service - Follow-Up04/16/2025
Just Love Coffee Cafe997010 Executive Center Dr. Ste A106 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine04/15/2025
Jambox Sandwich1001311 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/15/2025
Rose & Plum Living100615 Bakers Bridge Rd STE-120 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine04/15/2025
Roma Pizza & Pasta989200 Carothers Pkwy STE-104 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Follow-Up04/15/2025
Los Primos Mobile961203 Murfreesboro Rd STE 125 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/15/2025
Goldfish Swimming School1001113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine04/15/2025
The Everly at Historic Franklin100413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine04/15/2025
Fairview Inn1524 Hwy 96 Fairview, TN 37062Hotels Motels - Follow-Up04/15/2025
Catering & Events By Suzetta100104 Carr Avenue Unit 7 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service - Routine04/15/2025
Juice Bar Brentwood1007011 Executive Center Drive B104 Brentwood, TN 37027Food Service - Routine04/15/2025
Waldo's Chicken and Beer1001201 Liberty Pike STE-129 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service - Routine04/15/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

