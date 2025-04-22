Health Scores: Williamson County for April 22, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for April 15-22, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|White Shepherd Coffee
|98
|2101 Branford Place, Suite 101 Thompson's Station, TN 37179
|Food Service - Routine
|04/21/2025
|Just Love Coffee
|99
|4816 N. Main Street, Suite N Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|04/21/2025
|Keriyaki Asian Cuisine
|97
|7180 Nolensville Pike, STE-2D Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|04/17/2025
|Sweet Cece's
|100
|7180 Nolensville Road Ste 1A Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|04/17/2025
|UMI Japanese Restaurant
|99
|4000 Hughes Crossing ste. 100 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/17/2025
|Homewood Suites Hotel
|93
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027
|Hotels Motels - Routine
|04/17/2025
|Sonic Drive-In #3704
|100
|7230 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|04/17/2025
|South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool
|94
|549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/17/2025
|IMT Residential LLC East Pool
|94
|201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/17/2025
|Ashton Brook Pool #1
|96
|100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/17/2025
|Berry Farm Town Center Pool
|94
|7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/17/2025
|IMT Residential LLC West Pool
|96
|101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/17/2025
|Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool
|96
|1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/17/2025
|South Wind Apts. Whirlpool
|98
|549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/17/2025
|The Pop Stop 37135 Mobile
|99
|1832 Apperley Dr Nolensville, TN 37135
|Food Service - Routine
|04/17/2025
|Cafe India
|93
|101 International Dr., STE-106 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/16/2025
|The Harper Apts Pool
|100
|2200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|04/16/2025
|Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool
|100
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|04/16/2025
|Oakbrook Townhomes Spa
|100
|1000 Legion Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|04/16/2025
|Oakbrook Townhomes Pool
|100
|1000 Legion Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|04/16/2025
|The Well Coffeehouse
|100
|711 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|04/16/2025
|Asian Taste
|97
|116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd., ste 128 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/16/2025
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|100
|2098 A Wall St Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|04/16/2025
|Ghenwa Eltiti
|100
|1226 Lakeview Dr suite f Franklin, TN 37067
|Tattoo Studios - Routine
|04/16/2025
|Mediterranean Cuisine
|98
|214 Ward Cir, STE 100 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/16/2025
|Serrato's Steakhouse
|100
|214 Ward Circle, STE 300 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/16/2025
|Las Paleta Place
|99
|4910 Main Street #116 Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Routine
|04/16/2025
|Bayleaf Indian Restaurant
|92
|5024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/16/2025
|Just Love Coffee Cafe
|99
|7010 Executive Center Dr. Ste A106 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|04/15/2025
|Jambox Sandwich
|100
|1311 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/15/2025
|Rose & Plum Living
|100
|615 Bakers Bridge Rd STE-120 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|04/15/2025
|Roma Pizza & Pasta
|98
|9200 Carothers Pkwy STE-104 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Follow-Up
|04/15/2025
|Los Primos Mobile
|96
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd STE 125 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/15/2025
|Goldfish Swimming School
|100
|1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/15/2025
|The Everly at Historic Franklin
|100
|413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|04/15/2025
|Fairview Inn
|1524 Hwy 96 Fairview, TN 37062
|Hotels Motels - Follow-Up
|04/15/2025
|Catering & Events By Suzetta
|100
|104 Carr Avenue Unit 7 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service - Routine
|04/15/2025
|Juice Bar Brentwood
|100
|7011 Executive Center Drive B104 Brentwood, TN 37027
|Food Service - Routine
|04/15/2025
|Waldo's Chicken and Beer
|100
|1201 Liberty Pike STE-129 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service - Routine
|04/15/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
