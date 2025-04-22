Health Scores: Williamson County for April 22, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for April 15-22, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date White Shepherd Coffee 98 2101 Branford Place, Suite 101 Thompson's Station, TN 37179 Food Service - Routine 04/21/2025 Just Love Coffee 99 4816 N. Main Street, Suite N Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 04/21/2025 Keriyaki Asian Cuisine 97 7180 Nolensville Pike, STE-2D Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 04/17/2025 Sweet Cece's 100 7180 Nolensville Road Ste 1A Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 04/17/2025 UMI Japanese Restaurant 99 4000 Hughes Crossing ste. 100 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/17/2025 Homewood Suites Hotel 93 5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027 Hotels Motels - Routine 04/17/2025 Sonic Drive-In #3704 100 7230 Nolensville Rd. Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 04/17/2025 South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool 94 549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/17/2025 IMT Residential LLC East Pool 94 201 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/17/2025 Ashton Brook Pool #1 96 100 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/17/2025 Berry Farm Town Center Pool 94 7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/17/2025 IMT Residential LLC West Pool 96 101 Gillespie Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/17/2025 Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool 96 1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/17/2025 South Wind Apts. Whirlpool 98 549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/17/2025 The Pop Stop 37135 Mobile 99 1832 Apperley Dr Nolensville, TN 37135 Food Service - Routine 04/17/2025 Cafe India 93 101 International Dr., STE-106 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/16/2025 The Harper Apts Pool 100 2200 Aureum Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 04/16/2025 Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool 100 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 04/16/2025 Oakbrook Townhomes Spa 100 1000 Legion Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 04/16/2025 Oakbrook Townhomes Pool 100 1000 Legion Dr Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 04/16/2025 The Well Coffeehouse 100 711 Cool Springs Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 04/16/2025 Asian Taste 97 116 N. Royal Oaks Blvd., ste 128 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/16/2025 Chipotle Mexican Grill 100 2098 A Wall St Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 04/16/2025 Ghenwa Eltiti 100 1226 Lakeview Dr suite f Franklin, TN 37067 Tattoo Studios - Routine 04/16/2025 Mediterranean Cuisine 98 214 Ward Cir, STE 100 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/16/2025 Serrato's Steakhouse 100 214 Ward Circle, STE 300 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/16/2025 Las Paleta Place 99 4910 Main Street #116 Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Routine 04/16/2025 Bayleaf Indian Restaurant 92 5024 Spedale Ct Spring Hill, TN 37174 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/16/2025 Just Love Coffee Cafe 99 7010 Executive Center Dr. Ste A106 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 04/15/2025 Jambox Sandwich 100 1311 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/15/2025 Rose & Plum Living 100 615 Bakers Bridge Rd STE-120 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 04/15/2025 Roma Pizza & Pasta 98 9200 Carothers Pkwy STE-104 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Follow-Up 04/15/2025 Los Primos Mobile 96 1203 Murfreesboro Rd STE 125 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/15/2025 Goldfish Swimming School 100 1113 Murfreesboro Rd,suite 201 Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/15/2025 The Everly at Historic Franklin 100 413 Brick Path Lane Ln. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 04/15/2025 Fairview Inn 1524 Hwy 96 Fairview, TN 37062 Hotels Motels - Follow-Up 04/15/2025 Catering & Events By Suzetta 100 104 Carr Avenue Unit 7 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service - Routine 04/15/2025 Juice Bar Brentwood 100 7011 Executive Center Drive B104 Brentwood, TN 37027 Food Service - Routine 04/15/2025 Waldo's Chicken and Beer 100 1201 Liberty Pike STE-129 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service - Routine 04/15/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

