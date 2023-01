A new Korean restaurant is opening in the Cool Springs area called MI Kitchen. It is located at 9050 Carothers Pkwy #104, Franklin, TN 37067.

Via social media, the restaurant stated, it will be a “Korean tapas style (small plates) restaurant with trendy cocktails and a variety selection of Asian spirits.”

They have shared updates on the renovations to the space via Instagram with a projected open date of February 2023.

Find the latest updates here.